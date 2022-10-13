Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Magik Theatre play 'Eddie and Vinnie' will delight and educate
SAN ANTONIO — A heartwarming, funny and educational experience awaits theater-goers at the Magik Children's Theatre in October. Eddie and Vinnie is a tale of a very smart young boy with dyslexia who struggles with his grades. His school friend and project partner recognizes his obvious intelligence and talent but wonders why he is considered a goof at school. Meanwhile, his best friend and pet Gecko is both a distraction and an inspiration for his unique mind.
Urban-15 Holiday Laser Show returns after two-year hiatus
SAN ANTONIO — The Urban-15 Holiday Laser Show is back after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus. The show is returning to the Lila Cockrell Theater for two shows on December 20, 2022, and tickets are free for anyone who downloads them online. The group says that it will...
San Antonio Current
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Beer lovers poured into historic Crockett Park on Saturday for the 16th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival. Here's how the fun went down at the celebration, one of the largest single-day beer events in the state.
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from September 2022
Say goodbye to Barnes & Noble.
'The Young God' represents San Antonio at the inaugural WBC Muay Thai Youth Games | Kids Who Make SA Great
SAN ANTONIO — Technically, there is an alter ego. Even so, Terencio Johnson and Tito "The Young God" are the same people. They talk the same, and you may even get the same sheepish smile revealing braces. If you fight against the 12-year-old in a Muay Thai match, you'll likely get a lot more Tito than Terencio.
This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best pasta restaurants in the city.
KSAT 12
San Antonio father shares life of his daughter that was taken too soon
SAN ANTONIO – A four-year-old girl passed away on Friday, after she was hit by a car on the city’s South Side, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Gerald Avenue. The child’s father, Javier Ortega, said it was...
Server with autism becomes part owner of San Antonio restaurant he's worked at for 20 years
If you live on the northwest side, you've probably heard of Cha Cha's, a popular tex-mex restaurant that's been around since the mid 80's. After closing three locations in 2017 due to her father Ricardo Ruiz's passing. Current owner Bania Ruiz decided to open Cha Cha's New Gen in 2021, a sole location that now houses healthy twists to the recipes she grew up eating.
Check out world premieres on the stage, a visiting east Texas country artist and 'Hocus Pocus' this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Hispanic heritage comes alive on the north side. San Antonio’s Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamerica is organizing the 2022 Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival, set to bring arts, vendors, live music, dance, food and even a talent show to the Wonderland of the Americas complex. The fourth annual...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Grammy winner Julieta Venegas brought her distinctive blend of pop, rock and Mexican music to San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Friday. Here's a look at the magical evening.
San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas stands against supposed death of Tex-Mex
One restaurant owner is keeping strong in his dedication to the genre.
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony on Friday and Saturday. The project celebrates the creek and its waters that over time changed dramatically, and more than once. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed...
San Antonio Jewish diner The Hayden launches Saturday bring-your-own-vinyl DJ series
Local record collectors are encouraged to show off their limited edition sleeves and presses while noshing on classic deli-inspired fare.
Pearl Brewery to host two days of Dia De Los Muertos celebrations
SAN ANTONIO — The park at Pearl Brewery will host two days of celebrations for the holiday tradition of Dia De Los Muertos. The celebration will take place on November 1-2 at Pearl Park, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. It will feature altars/ofrendas, music, a procession, arts and crafts and programming.
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
Hello Kitty truck returns to SA this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — The famous Hello Kitty Truck will stop once again in San Antonio on its 2022 tour through the United States. The Instagram-worthy truck will be parked at the Shops at La Cantera at the entrance near the Barnes & Noble on Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
KTSA
Two robbed trying to complete Facebook Marketplace car sale near North Star Mall
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people were robbed while trying to complete a Facebook Marketplace sale near North Star Mall Saturday night. San Antonio police say two people had been in contact with a prospective seller for a car listed on the social media platform. They agreed to...
KENS 5
Inside Chicago Hot Dogs to try their signature dogs, burgers and sandwiches | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — When you think of Chicago, you might think of the Cubs, Cloud Gate (also known as The Bean) or the harbor. But, one man who lived in Chicago decided to bring another well-known thing to San Antonio -- hot dogs!. On Neighborhood Eats, a KENS 5...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0