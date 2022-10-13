ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Magik Theatre play 'Eddie and Vinnie' will delight and educate

SAN ANTONIO — A heartwarming, funny and educational experience awaits theater-goers at the Magik Children's Theatre in October. Eddie and Vinnie is a tale of a very smart young boy with dyslexia who struggles with his grades. His school friend and project partner recognizes his obvious intelligence and talent but wonders why he is considered a goof at school. Meanwhile, his best friend and pet Gecko is both a distraction and an inspiration for his unique mind.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Server with autism becomes part owner of San Antonio restaurant he's worked at for 20 years

If you live on the northwest side, you've probably heard of Cha Cha's, a popular tex-mex restaurant that's been around since the mid 80's. After closing three locations in 2017 due to her father Ricardo Ruiz's passing. Current owner Bania Ruiz decided to open Cha Cha's New Gen in 2021, a sole location that now houses healthy twists to the recipes she grew up eating.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony on Friday and Saturday. The project celebrates the creek and its waters that over time changed dramatically, and more than once. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy