KMOV
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
KFVS12
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night, October 16. Emergency crews were called to the crash at 7:25 p.m. on Route N, just south of Kramer Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old...
Washington Missourian
St. Clair man killed after driving into semitruck on Highway 50
A St. Clair man died Saturday night after being involved in a two-car crash on Highway 50 near the road's intersection with Highway AT, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 8:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, William McMillian, 60, was driving driving westbound...
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident
(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
Man dies in head-on collision with semi on US 50
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Clair man died Saturday night following a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Franklin County. The collision happened at about 8:05 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old William McMillian was driving westbound on U.S. 50 when he cross the center line of the roadway at Old Route 66, not far from the Highway 44 exit to Union, and struck an eastbound semitruck head-on.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man injured following car accident in St. Francois County
A 46-year-old Festus man was injured on Thursday morning, Oct. 13, following a single-car accident in St. Francois County. The accident happened on Hwy. 67 south of Parkwood Road between Valles Mines and Bonne Terre, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:15 a.m., Heath A. Keen was driving south...
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
mymoinfo.com
Three Young Men Have Died Within A Week At The Prison In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Two more inmates from the Bonne Terre prison have died. That makes three inmate deaths at that correctional center in seven days. All three were young men, ranging in age from 28 to 38. The latest happened Monday. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says...
mymoinfo.com
Bloomsdale Woman Injured In Accident
(Bloomsdale) A Bloomsdale woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a four wheeling accident on Three Oaks Drive in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 33 year old Tara Hardin was driving south when her Kawasaki Prairie ran into a ditch and overturned. Hardin was thrown from the vehicle...
46-year-old killed after altercation in Jennings
Officers are investigating a Sunday murder in Jennings.
KFVS12
Firetruck overturns in St. Francois County, driver sent to hospital
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a firetruck crash in St. Francois County early Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to MSHP, the crash occurred at 7 a.m. at Puebla Drive and Nianga Drive. Troopers say the truck traveled off the roadway and overturned. The...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City man arrested and charged
(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
mymoinfo.com
Regional Radio Blood Drive Is Today
(Farmington) The annual Regional Radio Blood Drive takes place today in both Farmington and Festus. Beth Elders is the executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. She says they need everyone who is eligible to donate to come out and do so today to keep supplies at a healthy level.
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Billy Ray Warren – Service 10/21/22 at 11am
Billy Ray Warren of Festus died October 12th at the age of 79. The funeral service will be Friday morning at 11 at Mahn Funeral Home in De Soto. Burial will be at Peaceful Ridge Cemetery in De Soto. Visitation for Billy Warren will be Thursday evening from 5 until...
southernillinoisnow.com
Eight fire departments battle 50 acre fire southwest of Mt. Vernon
Eight fire departments battled a fire that burned about 50 acres of soybean field stubble in a field fire in the 9000 block of East Bakerville Road southwest of Mt. Vernon Friday afternoon. Jefferson County Fire Protection District officials say the fire started as a controlled burn of tree stumps...
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning.
mymoinfo.com
State To Hold Broadband Meeting Wednesday In Perryville
(Perryville) The Missouri Department of Economic Development says the state will be making “historic investments” in broadband internet over the coming years. The department’s Office of Broadband Development is holding a “Connecting All Missourians” listening tour, beginning this week, to help ensure that all Missourians have high-quality, affordable internet access.
Woman killed in St. Louis County collision
A woman was killed and three other people injured Thursday in a collision near a north St. Louis County intersection.
