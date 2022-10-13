Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
How do mushrooms become magic?
Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognised for their potential to treat health conditions such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders and addiction. Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognised for their potential to treat health conditions such as depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders...
bioengineer.org
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution. Oxygen levels in the Earth’s atmosphere are likely to have “fluctuated wildly” one billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animal life, according to new research. . Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen developed in three...
Comments / 0