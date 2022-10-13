ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17

No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 16 Howell vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 17 Holmdel at Marlboro (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
SOCCER
NJ.com

Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in all 15 girls soccer conferences?

Time has flown by and, as crazy as it sounds, this is now the final week of the regular season. All around the state of New Jersey, players have taken their games to an elite level and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area of the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conference.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Mega Millions ticket bought in Gloucester County worth $1M

The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s lottery drawing was purchased at a convenience store in Gloucester County. The second-prize ticket, which matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball, was sold at One Stop Shoppe on Parksville Station Road in Mantua, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. town nearing adult legal weed debut

Ascend Wellness is moving one step closer to launching adult weed sales in Fort Lee with an appearance before the township planning board on Monday. The meeting is to get final site plan approvals for the company’s location at 469 West Street, a former Staples store converted into a marijuana dispensary.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

1 killed in dirt bike crash in Monmouth County

One person was killed when a Jeep and dirt bike crashed on Friday night, Monmouth County officials said. Clifford Walton, 40, of Aberdeen, was driving the Kawasaki dirt bike in the area of Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street around 6 p.m. when he was hit by a Jeep, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office said. Walton was taken to Bayshore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy