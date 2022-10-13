Read full article on original website
Related
Trump and Kanye speak by phone and plan to have dinner amid antisemitism row
Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West spoke on Monday as the pair face similar but unrelated accusations of antisemitism for their recent remarks about Jewish people.The two spoke over the phone after it was announced that the Grammy-winning yet troubled and controversial artist would purchase Parler, a right-wing social media site, according to Politico, which cited a source familiar with the call.Mr West apparently initiated the conversation and the two plan to meet in person for dinner in the near future, according to the news outlet. The rapper was banned from Twitter and Instagram after threatening to go “death...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Drones strike Ukraine's capital; voters motivated for midterms; 'Halloween Ends' wins box office | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes. The attack Monday comes a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months.
Comments / 0