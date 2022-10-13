ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Health fair provides resources and knowledge for Hispanic community

ROANOKE, Va. – The Hispanic Community in the Star City continues to grow and it’s vital for them to know the health resources available to them throughout the area. As a part of Hispanic Heritage Month, local health experts hosted a health fair to allow the community to come out and learn about some of the options when it comes to health care in the region.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke is asking residents to complete a survey about affordable housing. The city is receiving funds from the American Rescue Plan. That money will go toward assisting the homeless, people who are at risk of homelessness, and other vulnerable populations. The city wants...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Horizon Behavioral Health brings new treatment centers to Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Horizon Behavioral Health is opening up addiction treatment centers in the Hill City, offering specialized treatment for pregnant and postpartum women and their children. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning at the site of the new facilities on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. Horizon Behavioral...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Overcrowded animal shelters urging the community to adopt

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters throughout the community are facing the effects of overcrowding and struggling to keep up with the influx of animals. They are now turning to the community to help. The Bedford County animal shelter held an adoption event to try to find forever homes...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Ingram steps down from DSS Board

In an attempt to lower the political tension in Pittsylvania County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Vic Ingram has stepped down from the Department of Social Services Board effective immediately. In his resignation email, Ingram said he rescinded his visit to Richmond to talk with state Social Services officials about having...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

WSLS, Habitat dedicate eighth “Home for Good”

ROANOKE, Va. – There was plenty of celebrating happening in Southeast Roanoke on Friday as WSLS 10 News, Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, community sponsors, and volunteers dedicated this year’s “Home for Good.”. “I’m very excited, not just me, the whole family we’re all excited...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County practices school crisis management

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – School leaders in Pulaski County are learning from federal leaders about crisis management to keep their students safe. Michael Webber with the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium teaches crisis classes over the country. “What their emergency operating plan looks like, what’s going to be their protocol...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Driving program works to keep young drivers safe

SALEM, Va. – Young drivers got the chance to practice their safety skills Sunday at the Salem Civic Center. “Here they get to break the rules. You know, you might hear them skidding out, and that car just knocked over about three cones, which is good, that’s what we want them to do. We want them to feel what it’s like,” Street Survival volunteer Mary Wilson said.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Saint Francis service dogs to graduate this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – This Sunday will be a big day for a group of very special pups. Five Saint Francis service dogs will graduate from their training program on Sunday and begin life with their new owners. The nonprofit, Saint Francis Service Dogs, trains these dogs to help children...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Pulaski County Emergency Management helps with Hurricane Ian relief

PULASKI, Va. – Emergency leaders in Pulaski County are helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Staff with Pulaski County’s Office of Emergency Management held a donation drive to help with recovery efforts in Florida. They presented a $1500 check to Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization that...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA

