Read full article on original website
Related
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Deputy Mayor named Honorary Commander of 62nd Airlift Wing
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood Deputy Mayor Mary Moss has a new title to add to her list: Honorary Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing. Moss was bestowed this honor at a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sept. 29, 2022. “The military took care of me when I was...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Olivia Williams
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Custer Elementary School first grader Olivia Williams. Olivia is enjoying all the new subjects her first grade class is learning, but her favorite lesson so far this year was about number bonds. “It teaches you addition and it’s been really fun to know a new skill,” she said.
The Suburban Times
Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans
Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
8 Road Fire continues to grow in south Pierce County
Eatonville, WA. – Crews with multiple agencies have been battling the 8 Road Fire over the weekend. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says that 150 acres have burned as of Sunday. A spokesperson with the agency says air and ground crews have attacked the fire throughout the day, and ground crews will continue work throughout the night.
The Suburban Times
CPSD October Calendar Feature – Alfaretta Students
Clover Park School District announcement. This year’s theme for the Clover Park School District calendar is “Imagine.” Students approach everything they do without limitations, knowing they can achieve any goal they have for their future. This October, we are celebrating the students in our Alfaretta Transition Program....
The Suburban Times
Fall Safety Day at West Pierce Fire & Rescue
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Saturday, October 22nd, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family and of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! There will also be a food drive held at the event, so please bring your non-perishable donations.
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
King County won’t move forward with proposed SODO homeless shelter expansion
A homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood will have its current lease maintained by King County and will not expand services as had previously been planned, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday. The SODO shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army, serves 270 residents. The county had...
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
The Suburban Times
Emerson Sidewalk Cleaning
City of Fircrest announcement. Pervious sidewalks along Emerson St will be cleaned Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. For more information you can contact Public Works at (253) 564-8900 Mon-Fri. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
The Suburban Times
North Star Awards from The Northwest Seaport Alliance awarded
Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) is proud to announce its 2021 North Star Award winners, recognizing Wallenius Wilhelmsen Industrial Tacoma with the Cargo Anchor Award and Campbell’s Trucking with the Environmental Stewardship Award. The Cargo Anchor Award is presented to an organization whose activities have...
southseattleemerald.com
OPINION | My Experience Being Married to a South Seattle Teacher
I’m married to a Seattle Public Schools teacher with over two decades of service. In that time, she has been a positive force in the lives of hundreds of kids and a champion for the historically under-resourced community where she teaches. She has been steadfast in her role, despite working for a district marked by disarray, high turnover, and a strangely disdainful attitude toward the very teachers in its employ.
The Suburban Times
The Tacoma Link is now back in service
Sound Transit announcement. Construction activities are occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area that include crews continuing to finish the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control impacts please scroll down to the “Where” section.
thurstontalk.com
T90 Ranch is a Premier Equestrian Facility in SW Washington for All Disciplines
If you’re looking for a place to rehabilitate or condition your horse, hold a show or clinic, stop over on a trip, or someone to care for your horse while your away, look no further than T90 Ranch, a premier equestrian facility in SW Washington that is open to all horse disciplines with a full range of services you won’t find anywhere else local.
The Suburban Times
Ikebana subject of November Exploration Program
STEILACOOM – The Friends of Steilacoom Library November Exploration programs give participants the opportunity to meet two women who are esteemed practitioners of the ancient Japanese art and schools of Ikebana, a cultural form of floral arranging. On Tuesday, November 15 at 12:00 pm the Friends of Steilacoom Library...
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
kitsapdailynews.com
Klingle House in Poulsbo to be demolished
The Klingle House has become a liability to Poulsbo and will soon be demolished. The house, built in 1943, has been vacant for more than 10 years. Attempts to keep vandals out have failed, and the city is concerned trespassers could be hurt. So at the Oct. 12 Poulsbo City...
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
The Suburban Times
The University Place City Council Oct. 17 Meeting Agenda
The University Place City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Oct. 17 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
southseattleemerald.com
BREAKING: Human Rights Commissioners, Including Co-Chairs, Resign En Masse
The Emerald’s Watchdragon reporting seeks to increase accountability within our city’s institutions through in-depth investigative journalism. The Emerald is in receipt of an open letter from the Seattle Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in which four SHRC commissioners, including three co-chairs, have resigned en masse, citing a lack of respect, marginalization, and lack of institutional support.
Comments / 1