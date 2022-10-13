Read full article on original website
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Call #988 For Mental Health EmergenciesTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
Plan Details Open Space ProjectsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap
Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
Boys soccer: Mercer County Tournament semifinals preview
BOYS SOCCER: Steinert vs Notre Dame on October 6, 2022 — MERCER COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup first round boys soccer roundup for Oct. 14
Eli Uray scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded Shawnee to a 5-1 win over 13th-seeded Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup, in Medford. Shawnee (8-2-2) will face 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals on Monday. Jacob Santamaria and Owen Stileau each tallied a goal...
Field Hockey: Seneca’s rough start a distant memory after topping No. 6 Moorestown
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes and a photo gallery later tonight. That 2-5 start to the season is long in the rearview mirror now for Seneca.
Paula, Rancocas Valley rally for a gridiron stunner against Northern Burlington
Jerimya Paula played out of his mind. First, though, the Rancocas Valley senior running back had to get out of his own head.
St. John Vianney over Matawan- Field hockey recap
Katarina Villa scored a hat trick with an assist to lead St. John Vianney to a 5-0 win over Matawan in Holmdel. Fiona Drew and Cat Scheinvar each scored a goal for St. John Vianney (7-6). Taylor Schlein made two saves in the win. Matawan fell to 3-9-1 with the...
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
With its head coach missing from the sidelines, Somerville plays like Somerville
Maybe it was the excitement and reverence of Senior Night at Somerville’s Brooks Stadium. Maybe it was the fact the head coach on the Hillsborough sideline was Kevin Carty Jr. – the son of a former Somerville coach, Kevin Carty Sr.
Philly Italian food? Try crossing over into NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold at South Jersey Convenience Store
Somebody in South Jersey is having a pretty good start to their week. And by "pretty good," we're assuming that person is trying to figure out what to do with $1 million (minus taxes, of course) as they enjoy their morning coffee. Definitely a good problem to have. According to...
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
Man exposed himself to young girl at N.J. school, prosecutor says
A man who exposed himself to a young girl at a Somerset County school earlier this month has been arrested, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. The incident happened during an “extracurricular function” at an unidentified Montgomery Township school on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Frank Roman. School was not in session at the time.
Rutgers basketball receives votes in Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll
Rutgers basketball has its eyes set on returning to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive year this winter. The preseason prognostics have the Scarlet Knights in the middle of the hunt. Rutgers earned votes in the Associated Press’s preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday afternoon. It marks...
The Wonder Years unleash furious set at raging N.J. concert | Review
While most tour gigs come and go, Dan Campbell should remember Sunday night in Sayreville for the rest of his life. Why? Because dads don’t forget stuff like this: “Tonight is the first night my son is going to hear a song named after him,” the impassioned singer happily announced to the Starland Ballroom crowd.
