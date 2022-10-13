ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Orange County romance scammer to plead guilty

An Irvine man is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $1 million from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count each of wire fraud and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
webcenterfairbanks.com

Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A carjacking victim was killed Thursday during a police pursuit of a homicide suspect in Los Angeles, authorities said. The victim became tangled in the vehicle’s seatbelt and was dragged for several miles during the chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stolen vehicle flipped after it collided with multiple police cars.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man sentenced to prison for bashing woman with metal pole in Ventura Pier

A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021. The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura […]
VENTURA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation

LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
foxla.com

ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD

PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
PALMDALE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man killed in gang incident

A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
crimevoice.com

8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide

A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
COSTA MESA, CA

