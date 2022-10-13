Read full article on original website
CBS News
Orange County romance scammer to plead guilty
An Irvine man is set to plead guilty Monday to federal charges for conning more than $1 million from former romantic partners and others and using their personal information to obtain credit. Ze'Shawn Stanley Campbell, 35, has agreed to plead guilty to one federal count each of wire fraud and...
Latino Contractor Alleges Discrimination, Whistleblower Retaliation by Firm
A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino.
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
Former LASD Psychologist Ties Transfer to Gender Discrimination Complaints
A former Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department psychologist is suing the county and the department, alleging she suffered a backlash for complaining about alleged gender discrimination that included leaving a dead rat in her parking space and a deceased rabbit in her driveway.
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest West Hollywood burglary suspect
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect Sunday in West Hollywood. The burglary happened in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Local residents called the West Hollywood sheriff’s department and reported seeing a man...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A carjacking victim was killed Thursday during a police pursuit of a homicide suspect in Los Angeles, authorities said. The victim became tangled in the vehicle’s seatbelt and was dragged for several miles during the chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The stolen vehicle flipped after it collided with multiple police cars.
Sherman Oaks woman gets 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for running a health care fraud scheme in which millions of dollars in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who also...
Santa Clarita Radio
Sherman Oaks Woman Sentenced To 6 Years For Defrauding Health Insurers, Submitting Claims For Botox Injections
A Sherman Oaks woman was sentenced Friday to 6 years in prison for conspiring to defraud health insurance companies by submitting millions of dollars in fraudulent claims to provide “free” cosmetic procedures, including Botox injections, and for cheating on her taxes. Roshanak Khadem, 55, a.k.a. “Roxanne Khadem,” a.k.a....
Man sentenced to prison for bashing woman with metal pole in Ventura Pier
A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021. The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura […]
Former West Covina PD officer sues city for alleged discrimination
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him “Wuhan” after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation. Christopher T. Huynh’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit...
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Washington Examiner
Brother to testify against brother in Los Angeles City Council racketeering case
The brother of a former Los Angeles city councilman indicted on racketeering charges has agreed to plead guilty and testify about receiving cash payments from his brother and then lying about it to the FBI. Salvador Huizar was engaged in a “pay to play” scheme and accepted envelopes of cash...
foxla.com
Los Angeles man exonerated of murder after spending 20 years in prison sues county, LASD
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man who was wrongfully convicted of murder after spending 20 years behind bars is now suing the county and local sheriff's department, according to his lawyer. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Alexander Torres alleges three officers with the LASD...
Restaurant Worker Settles Suit Alleging Bosses Preferred the `Armenian Way'
A former dishwasher at a Glendale restaurant has reached a tentative settlement of his lawsuit alleging he was wrongfully fired in 2019 for taking medical leave, then was told after he objected, "We do things here the Armenian way, not the American way."
Former LA Councilmember José Huizar's Brother Agrees To Testify Against Him In Corruption Case
Former Councilmember José Huizar faces allegations he traded his influence over development projects for at least $1.5 million in cash and other perks.
foxla.com
ATM bombed in Palmdale, no money stolen: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - An explosive device was recently used on an ATM in Palmdale, and bomb squad crews are investigating. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crime. Investigators say the explosive device was used on a Bank of America ATM on West Avenue N, but didn't say what kind of explosive was used.
orangecountytribune.com
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
davisvanguard.org
Man Sentenced to 4 Years in Ventura County Jail for Felony Drug Charges Resulting in Fatal Overdose
VENTURA, CA – Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce A. Young this week sentenced Pablo Johnson to a four-year sentence in the Ventura County Jail, with an additional year to be served on mandatory supervision after Johnson pleaded guilty to multiple felonies that led to the fatal overdose of the victim.
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
