An Afternoon Motorcycle Ride Turned Deadly Last Sunday After 75-Year-Old Man Failed to Negotiate a Turn

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trust is something that is earned. For example, I had been dating a man for a few months when he offered to detail my car for me one afternoon while I was busy working. I knew him well enough that I wasn’t concerned about him doing any damage to my car, and I knew we had plans that evening so that he would return my car in plenty of time; however, what I didn’t know was what was ultimately the deal breaker.

1 DAY AGO