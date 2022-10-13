An Afternoon Motorcycle Ride Turned Deadly Last Sunday After 75-Year-Old Man Failed to Negotiate a Turn

Read full article on original website
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Family of 4 killed in fiery crash with big-rig that ran stop sign while Indian parents were visiting 2 kids living in US
A DEVASTATING crash killed a family of four after a big rig ran a stop sign and slammed into their vehicle, according to officials. The driver of the truck told authorities that his brakes had failed, resulting in the crash on Interstate 17 in Arizona on Sunday. Both vehicles were...
Man caught on video urinating on ex-wife’s grave ‘almost every morning,’ NJ reports say
The 68-year-old man visited the cemetery “almost every morning between 6:14 a.m. and 6:18 a.m. with his current wife,” publication says.
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
Mom attacks school bus driver who brought her kids home an hour late, Nevada police say
The woman was accused of striking a bus driver in the face four times.
Officials: Florida man arrested after missing ex-wife’s remains found in burn pile
HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife after her remains were found in a burn pile on his property, officials say. According to a news release from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, after a few days...
A man accused of kidnapping and killing a family of 4 in central California terrorized another family 17 years ago: 'My heart is shattered for this family'
A woman named Kathy and her daughter told the LA Times the murder suspect robbed them at gunpoint in their garage in 2005.
Woman Charged With Killing Man by Ramming Car Into Him After He Allegedly Tried to Run Over Cat
A California woman has been charged with killing a man by ramming her vehicle into his car after she allegedly witnessed him try to run over a cat. Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Victor Anthony Luis, 43. She is currently being held on $1 million bail and faces a sentence of 25 years to life if convicted, according to a statement from the Orange County prosecutor’s office.
Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'
Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard. Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham...
Bluey 'cocaine' shock: Cops discover toy stashed with white powder during drug bust – as guns are seized and four men arrested
Four men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed inside a 'Bluey' the blue heeler toy. Police intercepted a package sent from Batemans Bay, in New South Wales, to Queensland last month, with officers finding white powder hidden inside the toy from the international smash hit children's show on the ABC.
Police Say Suspect Confessed To Five Killings After Being High On Meth And Four Days Without Sleep
James Douglas Drayton, 24, was arrested in connection to the murders of five people at a South Carolina home, which was reportedly frequented by drug users. A man arrested for the fatal shootings of five people in South Carolina allegedly told police that he had been using methamphetamines and had not slept in four days.
Man admits fatally striking 18-year-old with vehicle after 'political argument,' police say
A man in North Dakota was charged with felony vehicular homicide after he fatally struck a teenager with his SUV following what he said was a "political argument," authorities said.
Colorado Man Who Gunned Down 21-Year-Old Woman With AK-47 Over Dog Training Found Guilty
Michael Close was convicted of killing Isabella Thallas and wounding her boyfriend, Darian Simon, in an unprovoked shooting in June 2020. He will be sentenced in November. A Colorado man has been convicted in the murder of a 21-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her then-27- year-old boyfriend, who were both shot more than two years ago while trying to encourage their dog to poop.
Vegas stabbing suspect attacked women dressed as showgirls after asking to pose with them, police say
A suspect accused in a fatal stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip asked a group of performers dressed as showgirls if he could pose with them for a photo holding a large kitchen knife — and began stabbing them moments later, according to an arrest report obtained Friday.
Unresponsive 17-year-old pulled from burning barn after crashing Honda, NY cops say
A sound believed to be a crash led troopers to the barn engulfed in flames, New York state police say.
Woman furious when she finds out boyfriend installed a tracker on her car
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Trust is something that is earned. For example, I had been dating a man for a few months when he offered to detail my car for me one afternoon while I was busy working. I knew him well enough that I wasn’t concerned about him doing any damage to my car, and I knew we had plans that evening so that he would return my car in plenty of time; however, what I didn’t know was what was ultimately the deal breaker.
Woman, 33, is arrested on suspicion of murdering man, 54, who was stabbed and died of his injuries in hospital
A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following the murder of a man in west Belfast. The 54-year-old died in hospital following the incident in Poleglass on Friday night. The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they received a report that a man had been stabbed. Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness...
Shelby GT500 Thief Jumps From Bridge
For the second time in the last two weeks, a thief stole a Shelby GT500 only to run it dry on gas. This time around the incident took place in Brownstown, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. Instead of being hit by oncoming traffic like in the police chase in California, this time the suspect jumped from the bridge where the high-value muscle car stalled out.
