ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsauken Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap

Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17

No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 16 Howell vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 17 Holmdel at Marlboro (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
SOCCER
NJ.com

St. John Vianney over Matawan- Field hockey recap

Katarina Villa scored a hat trick with an assist to lead St. John Vianney to a 5-0 win over Matawan in Holmdel. Fiona Drew and Cat Scheinvar each scored a goal for St. John Vianney (7-6). Taylor Schlein made two saves in the win. Matawan fell to 3-9-1 with the...
HOLMDEL, NJ
NJ.com

Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in all 15 girls soccer conferences?

Time has flown by and, as crazy as it sounds, this is now the final week of the regular season. All around the state of New Jersey, players have taken their games to an elite level and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area of the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conference.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Burlington City scores 29 unanswered points to stun Palmyra in comeback win (PHOTOS)

Burlington City scored 29 unanswered points to pull off a stunning 36-29 victory over Palmyra, in Palmyra. Ayden Shansey finished off the comeback by throwing a 30-yard game-winning touchdown to Aaron Young with 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Shansey tied the game up 29-29 for Burlington City (2-6) two minutes earlier by throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Malachi James and by converting the 2-point point with a complete pass to Dymear Hill.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap

Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)

The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy