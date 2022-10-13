Read full article on original website
Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap
Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Monday, Oct. 17
No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. Colts Neck, 2:30 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 16 Howell vs. Rumson-Fair Haven, 5 (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) No. 17 Holmdel at Marlboro (Shore Conference Tournament, Quarterfinal Round) The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Mount Olive over West Morris- Boys soccer recap
Luc Thomas scored two times to lift Mount Olive to a 3-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Brandon Perez also scored for Mount Olive (8-7-1), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Kristian Dobbek made four saves in the win. West Morris fell to 4-8-2 with the loss. The N.J. High...
St. John Vianney over Matawan- Field hockey recap
Katarina Villa scored a hat trick with an assist to lead St. John Vianney to a 5-0 win over Matawan in Holmdel. Fiona Drew and Cat Scheinvar each scored a goal for St. John Vianney (7-6). Taylor Schlein made two saves in the win. Matawan fell to 3-9-1 with the...
Boys soccer: Mercer County Tournament semifinals preview
BOYS SOCCER: Steinert vs Notre Dame on October 6, 2022 — MERCER COUNTY TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in all 15 girls soccer conferences?
Time has flown by and, as crazy as it sounds, this is now the final week of the regular season. All around the state of New Jersey, players have taken their games to an elite level and put themselves in a position to be known as the best in their area of the state. NJ Advance Media breaks down who the top stars are at this point and who’s in the running for Player of the Year in all 15 conference.
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup first round boys soccer roundup for Oct. 14
Eli Uray scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded Shawnee to a 5-1 win over 13th-seeded Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup, in Medford. Shawnee (8-2-2) will face 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals on Monday. Jacob Santamaria and Owen Stileau each tallied a goal...
Paula, Rancocas Valley rally for a gridiron stunner against Northern Burlington
Jerimya Paula played out of his mind. First, though, the Rancocas Valley senior running back had to get out of his own head.
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 16: On eve of playoff cutoff, the deck reshuffles
When it comes to the state of the New Jersey high school football Top 20, one thing is for certain - change is almost always in the air. A big win can catapult a team up the rankings, while a close decision - even if it results in a “W” - is no guarantee that its spot is safe. Lose and you’re likely to be bumped down, potentially out.
Football: Burlington City scores 29 unanswered points to stun Palmyra in comeback win (PHOTOS)
Burlington City scored 29 unanswered points to pull off a stunning 36-29 victory over Palmyra, in Palmyra. Ayden Shansey finished off the comeback by throwing a 30-yard game-winning touchdown to Aaron Young with 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Shansey tied the game up 29-29 for Burlington City (2-6) two minutes earlier by throwing a 61-yard touchdown pass to Malachi James and by converting the 2-point point with a complete pass to Dymear Hill.
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)
The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a 27-yard pass down the middle for Alim Parks in the third quarter as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Justin Castillo embarked on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the home team the halftime lead.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
Unable to safely field team, Neptune forfeits Saturday’s scheduled game to Long Branch
For the second time in eight days, a Shore Conference football game has been cancelled by fears of potential violence. In a tweet from the athletic department Saturday morning, Neptune officials said “Neptune will not be able to safely field a football team to compete in this Saturday’s contest.”
