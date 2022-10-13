ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, WV

Roane County, WV appoints interim sheriff following resignation letter

By Rachel Pellegrino
 3 days ago

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Roane County Commission met today to begin the process of replacing their sheriff who submitted his resignation two weeks ago.

At their regular meeting, the commission accepted the resignation of Sheriff R. Brian Hickman and appointed Sheriff Chief Deputy Kevin Unger as the interim sheriff.

“He [Sheriff Hickman] and I had a conversation, but he was pretty adamant that he wanted to go ahead and resign. I asked him to stay but he decided and said no,” Randy Whited, Roane County Commission President said. “So, we appointed an interim sheriff and opened up the application process.”

Commissioner: Roane County Sheriff submits resignation letter

According to Whited, the commissioners received a letter of resignation from the county sheriff on Friday, Sept. 30. The letter does not specifically say the reason for the resignation, but it says in part that the decision comes “After a lot of consideration.”

Whited said Sheriff Hickman served two years of his four-year term. During that time, he switched parties twice.

“When he switched to Republican then back to Democratic, he wanted to go back to Democratic because that was the party that elected him,” Whited explained. “So, we’re sitting here to appoint a Democrat sheriff, but we have to have this new sheriff picked within thirty days.”

Sheriff Hickman is officially done with his duties on Sunday, Oct. 16. Chief Deputy Unger will become interim sheriff on Monday, Oct. 17.

Whited said the commissioners are working to find a permanent replacement, and applications will be due Oct. 26.

13 News has reached out to Sheriff Hickman but he did not want to comment.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

