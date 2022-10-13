Read full article on original website
Mount Olive over West Morris- Boys soccer recap
Luc Thomas scored two times to lift Mount Olive to a 3-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Brandon Perez also scored for Mount Olive (8-7-1), which led, 2-0 at halftime. Kristian Dobbek made four saves in the win. West Morris fell to 4-8-2 with the loss. The N.J. High...
Girls soccer: Bergen County Invitational roundup - Semifinal round, Oct. 16
Jenna O’Malley’s second-half goal gave 28th-seeded Hasbrouck Heights a 1-0 victory against 24th-seeded Holy Angels in the semifinals of the Bergen County Invitational in Demarest. Lexy Samperi recorded the key assist for Hasbrouck Heights (13-4) while Madison Ejgird made nine saves for the shutout. Hasbrouck Heights will face...
Boys soccer: Essex County Tournament semifinals preview
Ridgewood shuts out Ramsey, punches ticket to Bergen County finals
By now, Ridgewood’s style is well known. As its coach Pete Kay routinely stresses, they like to play an attacking, offensive game predicated on good passes and possessing the ball. It’s worked well for his team, which beat Ramsey 2-0 in the Bergen County semifinals in Oradell to advance...
Wood-Ridge’s dream season continues in OT win over Waldwick, clinches spot in NJIC final
There’s a certain confidence that comes from Wood-Ridge coach Joe Cutrona when he’s speaking. He has a certain swagger about him with the way he carries himself, and it rubs off on his team. In his two years at the helm, Cutrona has instilled confidence into a team and program that hasn’t tasted success in recent years.
Football: No. 2 St. Peter’s Prep outlasts Paramus Catholic in high-scoring game
If you like offense, you better have been at Caven Point on Friday night. If you weren’t, you missed out on 111 total points up on the scoreboard. Defense was optional as St. Peter’s Prep, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won 70-41 over Paramus Catholic. Robert...
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
East Orange football celebrates, remembers slain basketball star Letrell Duncan
The East Orange football team’s homecoming and Senior Day celebrations carried an emotional tone Saturday. Naming a king or queen and recognizing players’ years of hard work were special moments, but the day was much more about remembering someone who was not in Paul Robeson Stadium.
No. 17 Caldwell pounds away with Marinello, offensive line to run past Cedar Grove
Cedar Grove was carrying a shutout streak, but that ended early against a Caldwell offense that just kept pounding away. A dominant ground game featuring Joey Marinello’s two rushing touchdowns helped Caldwell, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, remain unbeaten with a 28-7 victory over Cedar Grove in Caldwell.
Paterson Gymnasium Named After Basketball Luminary Essence Carson
The Paterson-based elementary school where WNBA star Essence Carson attended renamed its gymnasium in her honor. The post Paterson Gymnasium Named After Basketball Luminary Essence Carson appeared first on NewsOne.
Early interceptions provide spark for Phillipsburg football in big win over Union
Phillipsburg’s defense set the tone in the Stateliners’ Big Central Conference cross-divisional matchup against Union.
NJ Family Buries Rising Basketball Star Killed in After School Shooting
Final goodbyes were said in New Jersey for a rising high school basketball star killed by gun violence before he could live out his dream. Family and friends buried Letrell Duncan on Saturday, almost two weeks after the 16-year-old was shot and killed near a family grocery store and schools in East Orange. He was considered one of the top 10 basketball recruits in the state.
Rutgers has all 3 QBs healthy for Indiana after bye week: Can it pull out the Homecoming win? (PODCAST)
Rutgers enters a crucial game with reinforcements. With a new offensive coordinator and a fully-healthy quarterback room, the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) host Indiana (2-4, 1-3) in a Homecoming game they must win to keep their slim bowl hopes alive. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says
Coming off its bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
Here are 4 Rutgers football thoughts for 2nd half of season | Bowl game possible?
The second half of the 2022 season is here for Rutgers. After a busy bye week that included the firing of offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson — the first time head coach Greg Schiano fired an assistant in the midst of a season — the Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3) return to action on Saturday when they host Indiana (3-4, 1-3) in their homecoming game.
Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
Rutgers basketball receives votes in Associated Press’ preseason Top 25 poll
Rutgers basketball has its eyes set on returning to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive year this winter. The preseason prognostics have the Scarlet Knights in the middle of the hunt. Rutgers earned votes in the Associated Press’s preseason Top 25, which was released on Monday afternoon. It marks...
Inter Miami vs. New York City FC FREE LIVE STREAM (10/17/22): Watch MLS Cup Playoffs online | Time, USA TV, channel
NYCFC faces Inter Miami in a MLS Cup Playoffs match at Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 (10/17/22). Fans can watch the event for free via a trial of fuboTV or DirectTV Stream. Here’s what you need to know:. What: MLS Cup Playoffs. Who:...
Nets’ Kyrie Irving is ready to ‘change the narrative,’ contend for NBA MVP, teammate says
Kyrie Irving has made headlines for a lot of controversial reasons in the last couple of years. He only played in 29 games last season after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and his Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School star has become a punching bag for some high-profile members of the media because he’s missed more games (123) as a Net than he has played (103). Most recently, he caused a stir by amplifying social media messages from Alex Jones, who last week was ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay nearly $1 billion to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and a former FBI agent.
