Kyrie Irving has made headlines for a lot of controversial reasons in the last couple of years. He only played in 29 games last season after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and his Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School star has become a punching bag for some high-profile members of the media because he’s missed more games (123) as a Net than he has played (103). Most recently, he caused a stir by amplifying social media messages from Alex Jones, who last week was ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay nearly $1 billion to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and a former FBI agent.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO