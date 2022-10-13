ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallington, NJ

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ Family Buries Rising Basketball Star Killed in After School Shooting

Final goodbyes were said in New Jersey for a rising high school basketball star killed by gun violence before he could live out his dream. Family and friends buried Letrell Duncan on Saturday, almost two weeks after the 16-year-old was shot and killed near a family grocery store and schools in East Orange. He was considered one of the top 10 basketball recruits in the state.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says

Coming off its bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ

Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Nets’ Kyrie Irving is ready to ‘change the narrative,’ contend for NBA MVP, teammate says

Kyrie Irving has made headlines for a lot of controversial reasons in the last couple of years. He only played in 29 games last season after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and his Brooklyn Nets were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Boston Celtics. The West Orange native and ex-St. Patrick High School star has become a punching bag for some high-profile members of the media because he’s missed more games (123) as a Net than he has played (103). Most recently, he caused a stir by amplifying social media messages from Alex Jones, who last week was ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay nearly $1 billion to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and a former FBI agent.
BROOKLYN, NY
