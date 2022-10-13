ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap

Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
BURLINGTON, NJ
St. John Vianney over Matawan- Field hockey recap

Katarina Villa scored a hat trick with an assist to lead St. John Vianney to a 5-0 win over Matawan in Holmdel. Fiona Drew and Cat Scheinvar each scored a goal for St. John Vianney (7-6). Taylor Schlein made two saves in the win. Matawan fell to 3-9-1 with the...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt recovers from injury, all 3 quarterbacks available vs. Indiana, Greg Schiano says

Coming off its bye week break, Rutgers is back to full strength at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Gavin Wimsatt has recovered from injury and will be available for the Scarlet Knights’ Homecoming meeting with Indiana on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said Monday. Wimsatt participated in practice last week and “made some strides,” Schiano said.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
