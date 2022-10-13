ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
tennismajors.com

Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes

Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
tennismajors.com

Draper beats Brooksby, gets top seed Hurkacz in Antwerp next

Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday. Draper, ranked No 48, will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz next in the second round. Back at it 💪@jackdraper0 plays two flawless...
tennismajors.com

Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas

American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com

Stockholm Open: Karatsev books spot in second round, Norrie next

Russian Aslan Karatsev won against Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday evening. Karatsev, ranked No 45, will face second seed Cameron Norrie next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen, EUR 648.130, most...
tennismajors.com

Rune books spot in Stockholm second round against Garin

Danish teenager Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by winning against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday. This was Rune’s first match since Patrick Mouratoglou joined his team as coach. The Frenchman will work with Rune...
tennismajors.com

Korda ends Rinderknech hopes in Gijon to book spot in first final of 2022

American Sebastian Korda beat Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (2), 6-3 in Gijon on Saturday to reach his first ATP Tour final of 2022. Korda, ranked No 47, will play Russian Andrey Rublev, the top seed, for the title. It means so much 🔥#GijonOpen pic.twitter.com/lc5q1v5nmN. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October...
tennismajors.com

October 17, 1982: The day Jimmy Connors had the chair umpire removed

On this day, October 17, 1982, while facing Gene Mayer in the semi-finals of the Sydney Indoor Open, Jimmy Connors, unhappy with decisions made by the chair umpire, Peter Duncan, created such drama that the supervisor finally agreed to replace him. This change didn’t help Connors in the end, as he eventually lost the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
tennismajors.com

Welcome to a new Monfils! Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina become parents

There’s a new kid on the tennis block, literally!. Congratulations to Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, who have become parents for the first time. In a message on social media, Elina Svitolina announced the arrival of their daughter, Skai Monfils. If ever a child is likely to have some...
tennismajors.com

Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title

Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
tennismajors.com

European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round

Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
tennismajors.com

American Wolf beats Ymer in Florence to reach his first ATP Tour final

American J.J. Wolf reached his first ever final as beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 in the Florence Open on Saturday afternoon. The 23-year=old Wolf, ranked No 75, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 3 seed, for the title.
tennismajors.com

Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Dart through to second round

Ninth seed Harriet Dart won against Ukrainian Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Dart, ranked No 86, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Cristina Bucsa and Russian Vitalia Diatchenko next.
tennismajors.com

San Diego Open: Vekic makes final, beating Collins

Croat qualifier Donna Vekic reached the final of the San Diego Open by edging out American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Sunday. Vekic, ranked No 77, will play Pole Iga Swiatek, the top seed, next. The Croat has just beaten her fourth crack....
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennismajors.com

Transylvania Open by Verdino: Qualifier Blinkova reaches first WTA final

Qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to her first WTA Tour final as she edged out Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at the Transylvania Open by Verdino on Saturday. Blinkova, ranked No 138, will face the winner of the match between Chinese Xiyu Wang, the No 7 seed, and Italian Jasmine Paolini.
tennismajors.com

Swiatek scores 63rd win of the season to reach San Diego final

World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her dominant season by beating American Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the final of the San Diego Open on Saturday. The Pole came from a set down to beat the fourth seeded Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Saturday night.
SAN DIEGO, TX
tennismajors.com

Qualifier Blinkova beats Paolini in Cluj to win first WTA title

Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova completed the perfect week as she won her first career WTA Tour title with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini in the final of the Transylvania Open by Verdino. The world No 138 led by a set and a break before Paolini fought...
tennismajors.com

WTA Rankings: Gauff rises to career-high No 7, Blinkova returns to top-100, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen career-highs

A look inside this week’s ranking movers and shakers on the WTA Tour…. Coco Gauff continued her push up the WTA rankings this week thanks to another quarter-final performance at the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old American ran into the steamroller known as Iga Swiatek in the last eight at San Diego, but still managed to pick up some points and push her new career-high ranking to No 7 in the world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy