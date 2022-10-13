Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Top seed Rublev crushes Korda for Gijon title, boosts ATP Finals hopes
Andrey Rublev boosted his hopes of earning a place at the season-ending ATP Finals for a third year in a row as he beat American Seb Korda 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to win the inaugural Gijon Open trophy at the Palacio de Deportes. The Russian, ranked No 9, was in...
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Musetti, Nakashima and Wolf hit new career-highs, Auger-Aliassime returns to top-10 and bolsters Turin hopes
He came out of the gates at No 59 in the world in 2022. Promising, wildly talented, but inconsistent and injury prone, it wasn’t clear what type of year Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti would muster up. 10 months later, we know. The Italian has steadily climbed the rankings and...
tennismajors.com
Draper beats Brooksby, gets top seed Hurkacz in Antwerp next
Great Britain’s Jack Draper defeated American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2 to reach the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday. Draper, ranked No 48, will face top seed Hubert Hurkacz next in the second round. Back at it 💪@jackdraper0 plays two flawless...
tennismajors.com
Cressy overcomes Ivashka to set up Stockholm showdown with top seed Tsitsipas
American Maxime Cressy needed three sets and over two-and-a-half hours to beat Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka and reach the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday afternoon. In a match with just one break of each player’s serve, Cressy, ranked No 33 in the world,...
tennismajors.com
Stockholm Open: Karatsev books spot in second round, Norrie next
Russian Aslan Karatsev won against Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Stockholm Open at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday evening. Karatsev, ranked No 45, will face second seed Cameron Norrie next. Stockholm ATP 250, other first-round results (Kungliga Tennishallen, EUR 648.130, most...
tennismajors.com
Rune books spot in Stockholm second round against Garin
Danish teenager Holger Rune, the No 7 seed, moved into the second round of the Stockholm Open by winning against Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-2 at the Kungliga Tennishallen on Monday. This was Rune’s first match since Patrick Mouratoglou joined his team as coach. The Frenchman will work with Rune...
tennismajors.com
Korda ends Rinderknech hopes in Gijon to book spot in first final of 2022
American Sebastian Korda beat Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (2), 6-3 in Gijon on Saturday to reach his first ATP Tour final of 2022. Korda, ranked No 47, will play Russian Andrey Rublev, the top seed, for the title. It means so much 🔥#GijonOpen pic.twitter.com/lc5q1v5nmN. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October...
tennismajors.com
October 17, 1982: The day Jimmy Connors had the chair umpire removed
On this day, October 17, 1982, while facing Gene Mayer in the semi-finals of the Sydney Indoor Open, Jimmy Connors, unhappy with decisions made by the chair umpire, Peter Duncan, created such drama that the supervisor finally agreed to replace him. This change didn’t help Connors in the end, as he eventually lost the match, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
tennismajors.com
Welcome to a new Monfils! Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina become parents
There’s a new kid on the tennis block, literally!. Congratulations to Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina, who have become parents for the first time. In a message on social media, Elina Svitolina announced the arrival of their daughter, Skai Monfils. If ever a child is likely to have some...
tennismajors.com
Auger-Aliassime beats Wolf in Florence to win second ATP Tour title
Felix Auger-Aliassime doubled his career tally of ATP titles to two on Sunday as he beat American J.J. Wolf 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Florence Open trophy at the Palazzo Wanny. After losing his first eight finals, Auger-Aliassime picked up his first title in Rotterdam earlier this year. “It never...
tennismajors.com
European Open: Fifth seed Evans through to second round
Fifth seed Daniel Evans defeated Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. Evans, ranked No 26, will face the winner of the match between Frenchman Constant Lestienne and Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong next.
tennismajors.com
European Open: Gasquet advances to second round, saving three match points against Wawrinka
Frenchman Richard Gasquet edged out Swiss wildcard Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 to advance to the second round of the European Open at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on Monday evening. What. A. Match. 🙌. Former Antwerp champion @richardgasquet1 saves 3 match points in the 2nd set, rallying from...
tennismajors.com
American Wolf beats Ymer in Florence to reach his first ATP Tour final
American J.J. Wolf reached his first ever final as beat Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 in the Florence Open on Saturday afternoon. The 23-year=old Wolf, ranked No 75, will play the winner of the match between Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the top seed, and Italian Lorenzo Musetti, the No 3 seed, for the title.
tennismajors.com
Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole: Dart through to second round
Ninth seed Harriet Dart won against Ukrainian Daria Snigur 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the last 16 of the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole on Monday. Dart, ranked No 86, will play the winner of the match between Spaniard Cristina Bucsa and Russian Vitalia Diatchenko next.
tennismajors.com
San Diego Open: Vekic makes final, beating Collins
Croat qualifier Donna Vekic reached the final of the San Diego Open by edging out American Danielle Collins 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Sunday. Vekic, ranked No 77, will play Pole Iga Swiatek, the top seed, next. The Croat has just beaten her fourth crack....
tennismajors.com
Transylvania Open by Verdino: Qualifier Blinkova reaches first WTA final
Qualifier Anna Blinkova advanced to her first WTA Tour final as she edged out Anastasia Potapova, the No 4 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 at the Transylvania Open by Verdino on Saturday. Blinkova, ranked No 138, will face the winner of the match between Chinese Xiyu Wang, the No 7 seed, and Italian Jasmine Paolini.
tennismajors.com
Swiatek scores 63rd win of the season to reach San Diego final
World No 1 Iga Swiatek continued her dominant season by beating American Jessica Pegula in three sets to reach the final of the San Diego Open on Saturday. The Pole came from a set down to beat the fourth seeded Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 at the Barnes Tennis Centre on Saturday night.
tennismajors.com
No stopping Swiatek – world No 1 claims career title 11 in San Diego
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 victory tour continues unabated. The only thing that might stop the Pole from racking up wins on the tour is the month of November, when the WTA season comes to a close. Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the world No1. On Sunday at the...
tennismajors.com
Qualifier Blinkova beats Paolini in Cluj to win first WTA title
Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova completed the perfect week as she won her first career WTA Tour title with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini in the final of the Transylvania Open by Verdino. The world No 138 led by a set and a break before Paolini fought...
tennismajors.com
WTA Rankings: Gauff rises to career-high No 7, Blinkova returns to top-100, Wang Xiyu and Zheng Qinwen career-highs
A look inside this week’s ranking movers and shakers on the WTA Tour…. Coco Gauff continued her push up the WTA rankings this week thanks to another quarter-final performance at the San Diego Open. The 18-year-old American ran into the steamroller known as Iga Swiatek in the last eight at San Diego, but still managed to pick up some points and push her new career-high ranking to No 7 in the world.
Comments / 0