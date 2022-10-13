Read full article on original website
Related
Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap
Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap
Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
Field hockey recap: Elentrio is electric for Our Lady of Mercy vs. Atlantic City
Isabella Elentrio finished with four goals and an assist as Our Lady of Mercy Academy blanked Atlantic City Monday in Atlantic City, 8-0. Mina Lockhart added three goals and an assist for the Villagers (10-0-1). Lauren King netted a goal and two assists. Tori Ravoni and Molly Gallagher each had an assist.
Manchester Township over New Egypt- Field hockey recap
Riley Reardon’s second half goal was the difference as Manchester Township topped New Egypt, 1-0, in Manchester. Avary Ruocchio had the assist on Reardon’s goal for Manchester Township (4-5-2). Abigail Melchoir made six saves for New Egypt (1-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
South Jersey Coaches’ Cup first round boys soccer roundup for Oct. 14
Eli Uray scored two goals to lead fourth-seeded Shawnee to a 5-1 win over 13th-seeded Hammonton in the first round of the South Jersey Coaches Cup, in Medford. Shawnee (8-2-2) will face 12th-seeded Cherry Hill West in the quarterfinals on Monday. Jacob Santamaria and Owen Stileau each tallied a goal...
Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap
Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
Field Hockey: Seneca’s rough start a distant memory after topping No. 6 Moorestown
NOTE: This story will be updated with quotes and a photo gallery later tonight. That 2-5 start to the season is long in the rearview mirror now for Seneca.
Football: James Hill scores three times as Woodstown shuts down Haddonfield
James Hill had a trio of scores to lead Woodstown past Haddonfield 19-0 in Woodstown to move to 6-1. Hill got the scoring going in the first quarter with a 61-yard run before punching in another touchdown from four yards out to give his team a 13-0 advantage. Hill closed...
How small-school girls soccer standout put The Pilgrim Academy on the map
The pregame routine included a prayer, a blessing and a few bars of the Star-Spangled Banner from a member of the school choir who just happens to be the state’s leading goal scorer. There was also an announcement of the starting lineups that nearly ended without Addison Smith’s name...
Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro
Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
Football: Cedar Creek tops Oakcrest to stop 3-game skid (PHOTOS)
Billy Smith connected on a 27-yard pass down the middle for Alim Parks in the third quarter as Cedar Creek stopped Oakcrest 14-6 in Egg Harbor City. With the win, Cedar Creek (3-5) snapped a three-game losing streak. Justin Castillo embarked on a one-yard run in the second quarter to give the home team the halftime lead.
Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)
The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
Who are 2022 Player of the Year candidates in the Burlington County Scholastic League?
Every season provides a new opportunity for a set of players to earn their time in the spotlight and prove to everyone in the area that they are the best of the best. NJ Advance Media breaks down the Burlington County Scholastic League here and highlights playmakers in the running for Player of the Year.
PhillyBite
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says
One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday
They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ
Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
Woman With Ties to Millville, Atlantic City, NJ, Missing Since August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and brown hair is 5' 5" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say...
Police: Missing Franklinville Man Was Last Seen in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating Bernard Kanuck III of Franklinville. The Franklin Township Police Department says Kanuck was reported missing by a family member this past Tuesday, October 11th. He was last seen on August 5th in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard from...
NJ Transit driver and 5 passengers hurt after minivan rear-ends bus, officials say
Six people were hurt when a minivan rear-ended an NJ Transit bus at a stop in Atlantic City on Monday morning, authorities said. The driver and five passengers were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries following the crash shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Chelsea and Atlantic avenues, according to Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and NJ Transit officials.
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0