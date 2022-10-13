ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Willingboro over Doane Academy- Boys soccer recap

Franklyn Karngbaye scored twice with an assist to lead Willingboro to a 3-1 win over Doane Academy in Burlington. Rae-Jaun Gayle also scored for Willingboro (13-1). Hilstreet Jackson made three saves in the win. Fawaz Somoye netted a goal for Doane Academy (9-3-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Northern Burlington over Burlington City- Boys soccer recap

Gavin Spalding dished out two assists to help lead Northern Burlington to a 4-1 win over Burlington City in Columbus. Akhil Placid, Tarun Aravind, Nolan Bondoc, and Max Hoagland each scored a goal for Northern Burlington (4-10-2). Leo Tapia scored the only goal of the game for Burlington City (5-8-1).
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Manchester Township over New Egypt- Field hockey recap

Riley Reardon’s second half goal was the difference as Manchester Township topped New Egypt, 1-0, in Manchester. Avary Ruocchio had the assist on Reardon’s goal for Manchester Township (4-5-2). Abigail Melchoir made six saves for New Egypt (1-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Absegami over Pleasantville - Football recap

Pedro Reyes scored on an 88-yard punt return to highlight Absegami’s 18-13 win over Pleasantville in Pleasantville. Zach Parmer and Nyjere Robinson caught touchdown passes to help Absegami earn its first win of the year and improve to 1-6. Dason Brown Jr. scored on a 55-yard run for Pleasantville...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 10 Camden sparks in second half to shutout Paulsboro

Taquan Brittingham and Deante Ruffin each scored two second-half touchdowns to lead Camden, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 41-0 win over Paulsboro in Camden. Brittingham scored on a 36-yard punt return and on a 14-yard fumble return back-to-back in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers turn a 6-0 halftime lead into a 28-0 lead heading to the fourth.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Turney scores three TDs as St. Augustine defeats Camden Eastside (PHOTOS)

The running game came early and often for St. Augustine as Julian Turney had 18 carries for 163 yards and three scores to lead his team past Camden Eastside 41-18 in Camden. Turney tallied a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter to put his team up 14-0 before Camden Eastside quarterback Mahki Brunson hit Judah Anthony for a 35-yard score to cut the deficit to eight. However, Ryan Gambill punched it in from one yard out to give the Hermits a 21-6 lead at halftime.
CAMDEN, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Camden stars D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw would ‘complement’ each other at Kentucky, coach says

One Camden High School star committed to Kentucky on Friday, and now the recruiting world waits on the other shoe to drop. With 7-foot-2 big man Aaron Bradshaw now committed to John Calipari’s Wildcats for 2023, many recruiting experts believe D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the class, will follow suit. Wagner and Bradshaw were at Kentucky’s “Big Blue Madness” on Friday, but Wagner has not revealed when he will make his college announcement.
CAMDEN, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

4 Charged Following Shoplifting Investigation in Atlantic City, NJ

Four people are facing charges following a shoplifting and theft investigation in Atlantic City. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, during the months of August and September following complaints of shoplifting from stores at Tanger Outlets The Walk, detectives conducted an investigation that targeted employees that engaged in the purchase of stolen merchandise.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy