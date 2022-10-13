Rafael Nadal posts “We are very happy and everyone is very well”, confirming fatherhood without saying it”

Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal says he and his family are 'very well' after birth of first child
Rafael Nadal says he's thankful for all the messages of support and well-wishes he has received since the birth of his son.
tennisuptodate.com
Svitolina gives birth to baby girl Skai with husband Gael Monfils
Elina Svitolina has given birth to a daughter confirmed to be named Skai Monfils together with her partner Gael Monfils. They emerged the tennis' favourite couple a few years ago after Monfils was spotted in her box for the Australian Open. Since then they saw their relationship blossom into a wonderful marriage with a daughter now arriving as well.
tennisuptodate.com
Rafael Nadal comments on the birth of his son: "We are very happy, and everyone is very well"
Rafael Nadal became a father on October 8th with the news first reporter by several Spanish media outlets including Marca. The Spaniard did not confirm the birth or respond to media inquiries but he did finally address the public on the subject thanking everybody for the good messages and confirming that everything is fine. The baby boy, reportedly named Rafael Nadal Jr. is well with the mother Francisca Perello in good condition as well.
Yardbarker
"When he first has to go to Australia, it will be hard to be away" - Toni Nadal on Rafa's fatherhood
Rafael Nadal recently became a father, so he will need to get used to being away from his family and the new baby. Although Nadal is accustomed to being apart from his wife, it will be quite difficult for him now that their child has arrived. According to his uncle Toni Nadal, who spoke to the Majorca Daily Bulletin about becoming a parent, it's something that will be very hard, especially when he goes to Australia.
tennismajors.com
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Welcome Daughter Skaï
Former No. 3 Elina Svitolina gave birth to her daughter with Gael Monfils this morning. The French tennis player announced the news of him becoming a father on Twitter. Monfils and Svitolina have been tennis’ power couple since they announced their relationship on their joint Instagram account g.e.m.s.life back in January 2019. A relationship within the tennis world came as no surprise for the 36-year-old Frenchman who had previously dated Dominika Cibulkova and his compatriot Alize Cornet.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek denies fan request for racquet after Pegula win: "Sorry I need them"
Iga Swiatek created laughter on the court in San Diego after her win over Jessica Pegula when she denied a fan request. Iga Swiatek battled past a very solid Jessica Pegula who won the first set but was unable to hold her nerve moving on as the Polish player turned things around. The match was also stopped twice due to rain and it was just a very stressful situation for all.
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff shares frustration at continued poor form against Swiatek - "I felt like I was overplaying"
Coco Gauff suffered another loss to Iga Swiatek recently at the San Diego Open and it left her deeply frustrated. The American faced Swiatek a couple of times this year and each match went in the favour of Swiatek. Not only that but all matches were rather convincing with Gauff not having a real chance in either. The most recent one even saw her lose a set without winning a single game which left her even more annoyed:
tennismajors.com
QUIZ : Did you follow the 2022 men’s Grand Slam season closely? Then show us!
In winning the Australian Open title, Rafael Nadal became the fourth man to win all four Grand Slams twice. Who were the other three?. Whose record did Novak Djokovic equal by winning his seventh Wimbledon title? (type the first name and the name, like : Novak Djokovic) Rafael Nadal extended...
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff on facing Swiatek again after brutal French Open final defeat: "It’s going to be an opportunity to see if I improved since the last time"
Coco Gauff faced Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final and the Polish player proved much better winning the trophy. It was a tough defeat for Gauff who was in tears after the match but she also recognized that Swiatek was better and praised her after the match. Her own sentiment was that she simply needs to get better and work harder and she is looking forward to seeing whether she improved ahead of their San Diego Open clash:
