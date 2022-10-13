Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh, North Carolina, is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News. The 15-year-old was taken into custody with life-threatening injuries following a standoff with police last Thursday...
Human teeth, blood found in home after Humble teen and mom went missing, charging documents report
The 17-year-old is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle as investigators continue to question him. Initial reports indicate his mother died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.
ABC7 Los Angeles
4 bodies pulled from Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said. Friday's discovery outside the city of Okmulgee came as police have...
Comments / 0