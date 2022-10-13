ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

France midfielder N'Golo Kante 'suffers injury relapse just five weeks before the Qatar World Cup and just three weeks before Didier Deschamps selects his squad for Qatar'

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

N'Golo Kante could be ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after relapsing from his hamstring injury, according to reports.

Kante sustained the injury during Chelsea's draw with Tottenham in August. He was substituted in the 84th minute and replaced by Conor Gallagher.

The 31-year-old underwent regular rehab sessions with the club's medical staff and returned to training at Cobham at the end of September after missing six matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UblHd_0iY8szGj00
French midfielder N'Golo Kante could be ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulwW0_0iY8szGj00
The 31-year-old reportedly relapsed from his hamstring injury during training with Chelsea

However, the French midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelsea's Champions League fixtures against AC Milan.

Manager Graham Potter said he had suffered a 'reaction in training' while L'Equipe are now reporting that the 31-year-old has relapsed from his hamstring injury.

The French news outlet is claiming Kante could sit out Chelsea's next five games as a result of his injury.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uAFeF_0iY8szGj00
Potter said he had suffered a 'reaction' ahead of their Champions League clash with AC Milan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHR4D_0iY8szGj00
Head coach Didier Deschamps is due to name his World Cup squad in just under three weeks

Therefore, Kante could be at risking of missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar given the tournament starts on November 20.

As it stands, France's head coach Didier Deschamps is due to name his World Cup squad in just under three weeks.

Therefore, Kante will need to prove he is fit enough to compete on the international stage before that.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

WSL game between West Ham and Aston Villa descends into CHAOS as Hawa Cissoko is sent off for PUNCHING an opponent before angry Hammers manager Paul Konchesky is also shown a red card for 'aggressive behaviour'

West Ham's WSL game with Aston Villa descended into chaos as Hammers defender Hawa Cissoko and manager Paul Konchesky were both sent off in the final minutes. Cissoko was given a straight red after hitting Villa defender Sarah Mayling. Konchesky was then sent down the tunnel after the two coaching benches squared up to each other.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Out of control! Big-match mayhem as coins are thrown at Pep and Klopp is sent off for 'losing it'... while Liverpool condemn City fans for Hillsborough chants and vandalising the away end with inflammatory graffiti

The hostility between Liverpool and Manchester City exploded again on Sunday as the champions surrendered their unbeaten start to the season at Anfield. Mohamed Salah's 75th-minute strike settled the contest but that provided only a fraction of the story, as Pep Guardiola had coins thrown at him during the second half and Jurgen Klopp was sent off for, in his own words, 'losing it' with an assistant referee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I never asked for my departure in January': PSG star Kylian Mbappe FINALLY breaks his silence on his future in Paris as he insists he is 'very happy' at the club and was 'asleep' when exit reports first broke

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe has denied reports suggesting he has asked to leave Paris Saint-Germain in January amid reports of a relationship breakdown with teammates and club executives. Mbappe looked destined for the Spanish capital after he was the subject of a £154million bid by Real Madrid in the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

CHRIS SUTTON: Craig Pawson made the RIGHT call to disallow Cristiano Ronaldo's cheeky attempt to score against Newcastle because Fabian Schar was CLEARLY not taking the free-kick

The date was September 25, 2010, and the setting was Anfield, when one of the most bizarre goals in Premier League history was scored. Sunderland had won a free-kick in front of their own box. Defender Michael Turner knocked the ball back to goalkeeper Simon Mignolet so he could take it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City claim coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola after Phil Foden's disallowed goal at Anfield - as Spaniard insists Liverpool fans 'didn't get me' but says 'next time they will do it better'

Manchester City allege that coins were thrown at manager Pep Guardiola during their 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. In the 53rd minute, City thought they had taken the lead when Phil Foden poked home from close range, before VAR overturned the decision after a foul by Erling Haaland in the build-up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

James Justin has made just one senior England appearance but he could now be INCLUDED in Three Lions' World Cup squad... defensive injuries are piling up as Gareth Southgate watched Leicester star against Crystal Palace

As the final whistle sounded, it was hard to find a single person in the King Power Stadium who was not left in a state of frustration. Leicester fans — or at least a large minority — sounded boos at manager Brendan Rodgers after his side failed to convert dominance into goals.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

PSG and Brazil star Neymar faces calls for a five-year prison sentence from Brazilian investment fund DIS for alleged fraud and corruption charges over his 2013 move to Barcelona from Santos... with the 30-year-old forward set to appear in court next week

Neymar is facing calls for a prison sentence of five years over charges of corruption and fraud. The 30-year-old is set to appear in court next week on charges relating to his £49.6million (€57.1m) switch from Santos to Barcelona in 2013. Brazilian investment firm DIS believe the now-PSG...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo are among six stars to finish in joint-25th place in the Ballon d'Or rankings after receiving no votes

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has finished in joint 25th place in the Ballon d'Or rankings. The Uruguayan made a significant impact for his former club Benfica before joining Liverpool for £85million in the summer, which led to him being nominated for football's most prestigious individual prize. However, he didn't...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Elite sport to go ahead on the day of the King Charles' coronation next year... but Premier League matches could be postponed AGAIN because of police resources needed in London

Elite sport is set to go ahead on the day of the King’s coronation next year, with Buckingham Palace determined to make May 6 a national day of celebration. Sportsmail can reveal that the Government have told sports there is no need for a repeat of the cancellations that followed the Queen’s death last month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MIKE DEAN: Anthony Taylor and his team can hold their heads high after excellent officiating at Anfield - he let the game flow and made the correct decision to disallow Manchester City's goal after consulting VAR

I didn't want to disturb Anthony Taylor so soon after his game on Sunday night but once he's had time to digest it all, I'll be messaging Tayls to congratulate him on putting in a superb performance at Anfield. His approach to refereeing this high-pressure Premier League match only added to the spectacle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk wrestled Erling Haaland into submission as Liverpool found a way to overcome Manchester City with central defenders demonstrating that class is permanent

Set the tone early: it’s critical on days of this nature at Anfield, when the crowd are jumping and the slightest spark will see them catch fire. So, in the third minute, Liverpool were awarded a free-kick just inside Manchester City’s half and Andrew Robertson scurried to shove Bernardo Silva in the back and get him out of the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jesse Marsch takes to Twitter to call on his underperforming Leeds team to 'invest everything they have into our process' after going winless in SIX Premier League games... and admits he feels it's 'difficult to be patient'

Leeds' American manager Jesse Marsch has publicly called for his underperforming side to 'invest everything they have into our process' amid the club's winless six-game run in the Premier League, as he confesses that it's 'difficult to be patient.'. The Whites suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal on Sunday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper is BACK after a mental health break as under-fire Wallabies coach Dave Rennie announces squad that may well decide his future

Australian rugby star Michael Hooper will return from personal leave to join the Wallabies on their northern hemisphere tour, but he has not been reinstated as captain. The 30-year-old has not played since he pulled out of the squad on the eve of the Rugby Championship opener against Argentina in August.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England's edgy victory over France in the Women's Rugby World Cup is watched by a television audience of 800,000... as Emily Scarratt stars for the Red Roses

A British television audience of 800,000 watched the Red Roses show a tinge of vulnerability against France and England’s World Cup rivals will surely have been interested observers too. Simon Middleton’s side have extended their unbeaten run to 27 straight victories with wins over Fiji and France in New...
WORLD
Daily Mail

New Zealand 34-12 Lebanon: Joey Manu steals the show for the Kiwis as they get off to winning start in the Rugby League World Cup despite battling performance from the Cedars

Lebanon's Adam Doueihi was sent off for dissent toward the referee as New Zealand got their Rugby League World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 34-12 victory over the Cedars in Warrington. Doueihi was given his marching orders just after the hour mark after he and Lebanon...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'As soon as I could speak I would say I wanted to play cricket for England!': Rising star Harry Brook reflects on living out his childhood dream... and why cutting out Big Macs has been key in his success!

There was never any doubt in Harry Brook's mind. 'If you spoke to my mum and dad they would tell you virtually as soon as I could speak I would say I wanted to play cricket for England,' says the new star of the English game. 'Thankfully I've done that now and even if I never play again I've achieved my ambition.'
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daniel Ricciardo admits teammate Lando Norris has handled tricky McLaren better than he has - as Aussie F1 star prepares for exit

Aussie F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his young teammate Lando Norris has been better able to handle the challenges of driving a difficult McLaren this season. Ricciardo's struggles in 2022 will see him replaced at the end of the season by Australian compatriot Oscar Piastri, but the man known as the Honey Badger hopes to return to a race seat in 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Footy referee dubbed the 'fastest man on the planet' for outrunning Aussie star Josh Addo-Carr at Rugby League World Cup opener

Phil Gould once famously declared NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr to be the 'fastest man on the planet' but now there is a new challenger - and he is a referee. Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-the-field try in Australia's win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee who more than matched strides with the Kangaroos star as they ran down the field.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

657K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy