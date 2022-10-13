France midfielder N'Golo Kante 'suffers injury relapse just five weeks before the Qatar World Cup and just three weeks before Didier Deschamps selects his squad for Qatar'

N'Golo Kante could be ruled out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after relapsing from his hamstring injury, according to reports.

Kante sustained the injury during Chelsea's draw with Tottenham in August. He was substituted in the 84th minute and replaced by Conor Gallagher.

The 31-year-old underwent regular rehab sessions with the club's medical staff and returned to training at Cobham at the end of September after missing six matches.

However, the French midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelsea's Champions League fixtures against AC Milan.

Manager Graham Potter said he had suffered a 'reaction in training' while L'Equipe are now reporting that the 31-year-old has relapsed from his hamstring injury.

The French news outlet is claiming Kante could sit out Chelsea's next five games as a result of his injury.

Therefore, Kante could be at risking of missing out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar given the tournament starts on November 20.

As it stands, France's head coach Didier Deschamps is due to name his World Cup squad in just under three weeks.

Therefore, Kante will need to prove he is fit enough to compete on the international stage before that.