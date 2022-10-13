At 7:39pm on a Sunday, a notification shows up on my phone screen: “Time to BeReal. 2 min left to capture a BeReal and see what your friends are up to!” It’s from the latest buzzy social media app that claims to be “your chance to show your friends who you really are.” The notification popped up as I was laying in bed scrolling through my phone. My two-way picture turns out wonky: on the selfie side, my face is distorted and at an angle; on the other side, my friends can study my plain white ceiling.

10 HOURS AGO