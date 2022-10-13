ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

hypebeast.com

Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand

With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News

Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
MassLive.com

Tom Brady skips Buccaneers practice to attend Robert Kraft’s wedding (report)

When the Buccaneers held their Saturday morning walkthrough, they didn’t have their quarterback. Tom Brady attended Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, and according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he didn’t fly back to Florida. It makes sense logistically as the Buccaneers play in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, but it’s clear that Brady and the Patriots owner are still close.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Todd Bowles Was Asked About Tom Brady's Trip To New York

Tom Brady was one of many Patriots players, past and present, to attend owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York on Friday. Given the fact the Buccaneers lost to the 1-4 Steelers in Pittsburgh today, and Brady (25-for-40, 243 yards and one touchdown) didn't play particularly well, it's not surprising that Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles was asked postgame if Brady missed anything important during his time away.
NFL
NBC Sports

Julian Edelman congratulates Bill Belichick on milestone victory

Bill Belichick reached another milestone in his legendary head-coaching career on Sunday. With the New England Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied George Halas for the second-most wins all-time by an NFL head coach, including playoffs (324). He also tied Hall-of-Fame Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula for the second-most wins with a single team (257).
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s quarterback controversy quote

The New England Patriots entered the season with Mac Jones as their clear-cut starting quarterback after he led the team to 10 wins and an appearance in the postseason as just a rookie. But with Jones struggling to start the season this year and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the Patriots to back-to-back wins with Jones injured, many are wondering if there could be a quarterback controversy in New England.
NFL
Los Angeles, CA
