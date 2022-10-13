Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Kraft gets married in surprise wedding, Tom Brady and Patriots players among those in attendance
The Patriots owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday. Patriots owner Robert Kraft added another ring on Friday. The six-time Super Bowl-winning owner married Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York City on Friday night, the New York Post reported. The wedding was actually a surprise event,...
hypebeast.com
Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders’ Son To Represent His BRADY™ Apparel Brand
With the current NFL game season underway, 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady has his hands full – both on and off the field. As he seeks to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory this season, he’s also pulling double duty as co-founder of his namesake BRADY™ clothing company, and mentor to his new brand ambassador signee, Shedeur Sanders.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
Bill Belichick explains why he skipped Robert Kraft’s wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft welcomed more than 200 guests to his wedding on Oct. 14, with Tom Brady,
Tom Brady skips Buccaneers practice to attend Robert Kraft’s wedding (report)
When the Buccaneers held their Saturday morning walkthrough, they didn’t have their quarterback. Tom Brady attended Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, and according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he didn’t fly back to Florida. It makes sense logistically as the Buccaneers play in Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon, but it’s clear that Brady and the Patriots owner are still close.
Todd Bowles Was Asked About Tom Brady's Trip To New York
Tom Brady was one of many Patriots players, past and present, to attend owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York on Friday. Given the fact the Buccaneers lost to the 1-4 Steelers in Pittsburgh today, and Brady (25-for-40, 243 yards and one touchdown) didn't play particularly well, it's not surprising that Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles was asked postgame if Brady missed anything important during his time away.
WCVB
Patriots bury Browns, Bill Belichick moves up NFL's all-time wins list
CLEVELAND — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe — pronounced...
Colin Cowherd Blasts 3-3 Packers: 'They're Soft and Dying For Leadership'
Colin Cowherd blasts the comatose 3-3 Green Bay Packers after their second-consecutive loss as a heavy-favorite this past Sunday to the Jets, as Colin calls out Aaron Rodgers as an incognito ‘bailer’ who refuses to lead a fractured group desperate for a field general.
NBC Sports
Julian Edelman congratulates Bill Belichick on milestone victory
Bill Belichick reached another milestone in his legendary head-coaching career on Sunday. With the New England Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick tied George Halas for the second-most wins all-time by an NFL head coach, including playoffs (324). He also tied Hall-of-Fame Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula for the second-most wins with a single team (257).
Skip Bayless Just Sat There and Took It While Shannon Sharpe Screamed About How Bad Tom Brady Is
VIDEO: Shannon Sharpe goes off on Skip Bayless about Tom Brady.
Rob Gronkowski returns . . . to Fox Sports' NFL coverage
Rob Gronkowski is coming back to the NFL, but not quite the way Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were hoping. The Bucs’ former tight end is joining Fox Sports’ game-day coverage, both parties confirmed Saturday night. Gronk retired for the second time this past offseason, after two seasons with...
Gisele's Comment on Her Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Bill Belichick’s quarterback controversy quote
The New England Patriots entered the season with Mac Jones as their clear-cut starting quarterback after he led the team to 10 wins and an appearance in the postseason as just a rookie. But with Jones struggling to start the season this year and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the Patriots to back-to-back wins with Jones injured, many are wondering if there could be a quarterback controversy in New England.
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0