The best book to read based on your zodiac sign

Ernest Hemingway once said, “There is no friend as loyal as a book.” But depending on your zodiac sign, not all friends are created equal.

Since the dawn of humanity, we have been storytellers. Literature is one of the greatest art forms human kind has ever known. Great epics fascinated the first people, who passed them down through oral tradition.

As progress was made, stories began to be written down—first chiseled or painted into stone, then upon scrolls, into music and plays and eventually into books. With the explosion of printing, stories were able to reach far more people more quickly than ever before.

Yet, as we continue to embark into the technological age, we are finding that stories are accessible at the click of a button—and are even being translated into vast new mediums such as film, television, video games and even the budding realm of virtual reality.

Our innate need to tell stories will never fade, as we are dreamers at heart who are fascinated by the human experience, emotion, relationships, our place in the cosmos, history and the future, and of course, the journey of life. Because of this stories—especially those incarnated as books or literature—will always be one of our pillars of achievement as a species.

To understand the complex world of literature and in honor of October being National Book Month, the New York Post spoke exclusively with Marianne Streit , a prolific teacher educating high school students English throughout the nation. As a team, we put our heads together to create the definitive list of books that align with astrology and the zodiac.

Find out which book aligns perfectly with your zodiac sign!

“Children of Blood and Bone,” by Tomi Adeyemi is a perfect read for an Aries. Henry Holt and Co.

“Children of Blood and Bone,” by Tomi Adeyemi, is the perfect fit for the bold and confident Aries . This is the first book in a proposed trilogy (two books are out at time of print) and it follows Zélie Adebola as she and her friends fight to have magic restored to her village. To do this, she and her fellow rebels are going against the ruling class which results in danger, adventure and trials for relationships. Being ruled by Mars, the planet of passion and war, Aries will quickly root for the heroine as she fights to bring justice to her land.

“The Great Gatsby,” by F. Scott Fitzgerald will enchant a Taurus.

A classic novel written in a bygone era, the beautiful language of this story along with the love and wealth of the old-monied inhabitants of East Egg will entice a Taurus to root for their favorite lovers. Love or hate Jay Gatsby, one has to admire his determination to go after what he wants. The problem arises when what he wants is already spoken for. The opulence, passion, perseverance and passion in this novel make it a perfect fit for a Taurus.

“The Circle,” by Dave Eggers will inspire a Gemini. Vintage

“The Circle,” by Dave Eggers taps into the tech-savvy mindset of a Gemini . Set in a company that promotes and celebrates the use of technology to make everyone’s life better, “The Circle” does a great job of capturing the positives as well as the negatives of our consumption of technology. It’s a great book to make one think about how we use technology in a plot-filled novel that follows the exciting life of a young lady. It was such a good book it was turned into a movie with Emma Watson and Tom Hanks!

“The Bookish Life of Nina Hill,” by Abbi Waxman will feel extra sweet for a Cancer. Berkley

“The Bookish Life of Nina Hill,” by Abbi Waxman, is a perfect fit for a Cancer . Nina Hill loves her life working in a book shop, enjoying her trivia team and loving her cat, but then it gets turned upside down when the father she never knew passes away and Nina learns she has quite a few relatives (not all of whom are excited that she exists). At the same time, her trivia nemesis, who happens to be quite cute, is acting all friendly towards her and that throws a kink in her carefully planned life. Cancers who love the emotional aspects of life will appreciate the humor (you will chuckle out loud) coupled with the relationships (romantic as well as familial) and will read this book in just a few days!

“One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” by Ken Kesey will energize a Leo. Berkley

The fiery personality of a Leo will love R.P. McMurphy from “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” by Ken Kesey. McMurphy is committed to a psychiatriatric ward in a novel that was written in the hey-day of the counterculture era, and he is not one to abide by Nurse Ratched’s rules. One can’t help but root for the anti-hero as he pushes the boundaries of the ward to not only amuse himself, but to help his fellow patients. The narrator is another patient who feigns being deaf and mute, and his powers of observation are only obscured by hallucinations he contends with at times. This book is a fan-favorite!

“A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman is aligned with Virgo. Atria Books

Ove, the main character from “A Man Called Ove,” by Fredrik Backman, will appeal to the hardworking and practical mindset of a Virgo . Ove is an older gentleman who is quite set in his ways, and when he has to interact with his neighbors, his “old coot” ways result in laugh out loud experiences. Ove’s personality will remind you of some of the older people in your life whom you likely love dearly, and their stubborn antics can’t mask the hearts of gold they have. This book will bring out the feels without being overly sentimental.

Libras will love “A Dog’s Purpose,” by W. Bruce Cameron. Forge Books

Libras tend to be emotional and appreciate partnerships, commitment and connectivity. “A Dog’s Purpose,” by W. Bruce Cameron, is a perfect fit for these readers. The novel traces the soul of a dog as it reincarnates into different dogs and their lives. After reading this book, you will 100% become a better dog owner. Although a fictional story (written by Cameron to help a friend deal with the grief of losing her first dog), the concept of a dog’s soul and its purpose is beautiful and enlightening. This will surely bring on the feels for man’s best friend!

“Daughter of Bone and Smoke,” by Laini Taylor is a good fit for Scorpio. Little, Brown Books for Young Re

In the real world/mystical world experience of “Daughter of Bone and Smoke,” by Laini Taylor, the reader closely follows the life of Karou. She lives in Prague and seems to be an average art student (albeit with beautiful blue hair that doesn’t need to be dyed), but she is far from average. Entering Karou’s life is the enticing Akiva, and Karou embarks on a journey to discover who she really is. The Scorpio’s innate traits of passion, power, transformation and sexuality will love this first of three books. You’ll likely want to read all three in quick succession to find out what happens!

“A Walk in the Woods,” by Bill Bryson will invigorate a Sagittarius. Anchor Books

A Sagittarius’s love of adventure, spontaneity and curiosity will entice them to check out “A Walk in the Woods,” by Bill Bryson. A nonfiction account of Bryson’s hike along the Appalachian Trail will introduce readers to the history of the trail, but his hiking partner and the situations Bryson finds himself in (interesting hikers and some bears) will leave the reader laughing out loud. This book is not just for the outdoors enthusiasts: it’s a book for all who want to read about another person who challenges himself and grows through the challenge he chooses. The way of telling the tale is pure brilliance.

“Heart of Darkness,” by Joseph Conrad will speak to a Capricorn.

Capricorns tend to be ambitious and are intrigued by wealth, authority and ambition. These traits tend to make the novella “Heart of Darkness,” by Joseph Conrad, a good fit for them. This is by far the most difficult text on this list to read, even though it is the shortest piece, but it’s worth the effort to journey down the Congo River to take Kurtz out of the jungle where his methods for acquiring ivory have become unsound. A story that is based upon the realm of King Leopold and his historical antics, this story is amazing to read with others so you can talk about what is happening. The plot is simple, Marlow goes down the river, but the concept of power and restraint and wealth are what makes the story so rich.

"Endurance," by Alfred Lansing & "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," by Ransom Riggs both work well with Aquarius. Basic Books

"Endurance," by Alfred Lansing & "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children," by Ransom Riggs both work well with Aquarius. Quirk Books

When interviewing Marianne, she admitted that two books came to mind for Aquarius : “Endurance,” by Alfred Lansing, and “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,” by Ransom Riggs. Aquarius’s appreciation of community and friendship will be found in both books, just in very different ways. “Endurance” is the true account of Shackleton’s 1914 attempt to reach the South Pole (it didn’t go well), and how his crew had to pull together to survive. For the fictional story of “Miss Peregrine’s,” sixteen year old Jake ends up on an island that had a home for children who were quarantined due to not only being peculiar, but possibly dangerous. The bond the kids formed is what will appeal to the tribe these kids form.

“Graceling,” by Kristin Chashore sings to a Pisces. HMH Books for Young Readers

“Graceling,” by Kristin Chashore, is the perfect fit to fill the desire for magic, mysticism and the supernatural wants of a Pisces . In a world where those who are born with a specific grace (as physically evident by having two different colored eyes), some’s graces are more useful to the kingdom than others. Katsa, the main character, has the power to kill with her bare hands and she is forced to use this skill for the king. She, however, doesn’t want to be a hitman and has to figure out how to fulfill her duties while being true to her desires. Throw a little romance into the story and the reader goes along for an amazing, creative ride. The beauty of this book is that it is part of a series.

Special thanks Marianne Streit for collaborating with me on this article!

Marianne Streit has been a prolific teacher educating high school students English throughout the nation since 1998. She has been a voracious reader since childhood, influencing others to find the same enjoyment from books, illuminating wisdom for a lifetime of self-discovery and growth. She is also an avid runner, leading a crusade to balance mental and intellectual health for people worldwide.

Meet prolific teacher, Marianne Streit.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .