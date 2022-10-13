ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

‘God. Family. Football.’ Louisiana high school football team's story coming to Amazon Freevee

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

Coach Denny Duron came out of a 30-year retirement this year in an attempt to lead the football program he founded back to the national stage

Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times/USA TODAY NETWORK

Denny Duron is a legendary high school football coach who preaches a simple mantra to his players: “God first, family second, and football third .”

This season, Duron came out of a 30-year retirement in an attempt to lead the football program he founded at Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, back to the national stage.

Amazon Freevee has agreed to air an unscripted, coming-of-age docuseries following the team's 2022 season with the title "God. Family. Football."

The series will feature the personal stories of Evangel’s players and coaches set against the backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season.

Duron returned to the team after Evangel Christian had the worst season in school history last year, finishing 3-8.

“When it was clear that we had entered a season where we were literally starting over as a football team, I could not resist the opportunity to be a part of it. … It felt just like 1989 when we started the first time,” Duron said in a statement . “I believe God called me then, and I believe He is calling me again.”

The Eagles, who've won 14 state championships in the past 20 years, have already matched last season's win total, going 3-3 thus far.

