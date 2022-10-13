Read full article on original website
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
calmatters.network
Swalwell faces familiar opponent Hayden in reelection bid
Pleasanton and the rest of the southern Tri-Valley are deciding for the sixth time whether Eric Swalwell should be their district representative in Washington, D.C. — and for the second general election in a row, the opposing choice is the same challenger, Alison Hayden. Swalwell (D-Livermore) defeated Hayden for...
San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer
The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
Police: Armored guard was killed, robbed by ex-colleague
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery last month in San Leandro, court records show. Akbar Bey, 27, was charged Thursday with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved "planning, sophistication, or...
KTVU FOX 2
ShotSpotter technology leads Oakland police to guns
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is touting the success of its ShotSpotter technology, stating on Facebook that it recently helped officers locate two discarded firearms and multiple shell casings. ShotSpotter is a network of sensors that listen for gunshots and is operable in 90 cities. According to ShotSpotter, Inc., only 20% of […]
What is ‘swatting,’ and why is it dangerous?
Six schools across the Bay Area faced 'swatting' incidents on Wednesday morning, but what exactly is swatting and why is it happening so frequently?
Brooke Jenkins wants to hold accused drug dealers in jail but judges aren't buying it
Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
SFist
Retired Judge Files State Bar Complaint Against SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Citing Dishonest Conduct
Ahead of the November election in which mayoral appointee to the SF DA's office Brooke Jenkins is hoping to be elected by the people, there appears to be at least one October surprise. As KTVU first reported, retired Superior Court Judge Martha Goldin filed a complaint with the State Bar...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker
An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
SFist
At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District
A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help
OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
Hayward man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...
San Francisco residents fed up with crime, homelessness: 'It’s getting less safe'
Crime and homelessness are persistent issues plaguing San Francisco despite the newly appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Bay Area residents said.
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
indybay.org
Bay Area Activists Demand California Senators Seriously Address Nuclear War Threat
As part of the "Defuse Nuclear War" month of October, peace activist held demonstrations and picket lines in more than 40 US cities. October because sixty years ago nuclear war was almost unleashed because the US would not tolerate a country from a hostile alliance 90 miles from its border.
Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs
Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
