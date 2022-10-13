OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...

