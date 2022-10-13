ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

calmatters.network

Swalwell faces familiar opponent Hayden in reelection bid

Pleasanton and the rest of the southern Tri-Valley are deciding for the sixth time whether Eric Swalwell should be their district representative in Washington, D.C. — and for the second general election in a row, the opposing choice is the same challenger, Alison Hayden. Swalwell (D-Livermore) defeated Hayden for...
PLEASANTON, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders condemn ‘racist’ mailer

The fight to represent downtown San Jose has taken an ugly turn, with a candidate in hot water over a mailer some are calling racist. Irene Smith, a white woman, sent out a campaign mailer this week showing a photo of her standing next to two white female councilmembers, with another photo of her opponent Omar Torres, a person of color, standing next to a former district attorney candidate who’s also a person of color.
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Police: Armored guard was killed, robbed by ex-colleague

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. — A fired armored truck employee was arrested and charged with killing his former colleague during a robbery last month in San Leandro, court records show. Akbar Bey, 27, was charged Thursday with murdering 60-year-old John Mendez, with enhancements alleging the crime involved "planning, sophistication, or...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

ShotSpotter technology leads Oakland police to guns

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is touting the success of its ShotSpotter technology, stating on Facebook that it recently helped officers locate two discarded firearms and multiple shell casings. ShotSpotter is a network of sensors that listen for gunshots and is operable in 90 cities. According to ShotSpotter, Inc., only 20% of […]
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins wants to hold accused drug dealers in jail but judges aren't buying it

Imagine a sold-out Oracle Park. Now imagine every one of those spectators dead from a fentanyl overdose. Prosecutors in District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office are drawing dramatic pictures for judges, hoping to illustrate the danger that people accused of dealing drugs pose to the public — and asking judges to hold them in jail. In a recent case from August, officers found more than 450 grams of fentanyl, plus methamphetamine...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Police Arrest Suspected Serial Stalker

An alleged serial stalker tied to several sex assaults has been arrested by San Francisco police. The San Francisco Police Department on Friday said Bill Hobbs was taken into custody. Investigators have linked the 34-year-old Hobbs to at least 14 recent incidents and believe he may be involved in cases dating back to 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

At Least Two People Shot In San Francisco's Fillmore District

A shooting Sunday night left at least two people injured on a street near Jefferson Square Park, after a barrage of gunfire was heard throughout the Fillmore neighborhood. About 15 to 20 shots rang out just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday from what sounded like a semi-automatic or automatic weapon, in the Fillmore District — and on the same one-block street where a fatal shooting occurred in early September.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver attacked with hammer says AC Transit ignored pleas for help

OAKLAND, Calif. - An AC Transit bus driver who was attacked by the same woman three times said the agency did nothing to prevent it from happening again. Speaking exclusively to KTVU, Antoine Nolan says Sharee Hall hit him over the head with a hammer on Sunday at a bus stop near the Coliseum BART station in East Oakland.
CBS San Francisco

Hayward man charged in August triple slaying in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A Hayward man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with a triple slaying in Oakland in August, court documents said. Jonathan Zeigler, 30, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin on suspicion of killing Tyron Banks, 46, and Tonell Williams, 48, according to court documents. Zeigler is scheduled to enter a plea on Oct. 26 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland. Zeigler allegedly arrived in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Oakland in a Chevrolet Malibu about 30 minutes...
KRON4 News

Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
BENICIA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Years before 1st Fleet Week, Navy quietly sprayed S.F. with germs

Seventy-two years ago this month, a San Francisco man checked back into a local hospital after his recent prostate surger y, setting off a chain of events that revealed the existence of a covert U.S. military test conducted in the Bay Area. Just three weeks later, 75-year-old Edward Nevin was dead, after bacteria once thought harmless spread to his heart. Doctors found the same bacteria in 10 other patients over...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

