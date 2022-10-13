ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video of woman swearing at flight crew, throwing water bottle on plane goes viral

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
 4 days ago

A video shows a woman’s shocking response after a flight attendant reportedly asked her to take her dog off her lap.

The now-viral clip, recorded on Oct. 12 by a fellow passenger, shows the woman angrily shouting and swearing at flight attendants as they try and remove her from the Atlanta to New York flight, Metro reported .

The 2-minute video was posted to Reddit, with the poster writing it took place on their wife’s flight from ATL to JFK. In the clip, the woman can be seen aggressively responding to the news she has to leave, asking if it was because the dog was on her lap and appearing to not understand why it was an issue.

In the video, the other passengers watch the altercation unfold as the woman informs the staff members attempting to remove her, “We are about to fight then.”

When she still refuses to disembark, she begins to get visibly riled up and aggressive in the clip, despite the fact the staff member told her she would be receiving a refund.

The woman was asked to leave the flight but responded aggressively in the video.
The unnamed woman was seen throwing a water bottle at another passenger in the clip.
“I didn’t f – – king do anything to you guys,” she says, claiming she is 12-hours late to her destination.

“Because you couldn’t let me dog sit on my f – – king lap,” she screams, as the flight attendant says, “Ma’am, let’s go.”

The woman then launches into a furious tirade, angrily shouting at people filming her and the staff members on board.

“F – – k you. F – – k all of you,” she hollers, as fellow passengers tell her to get off the flight.

The argument then reaches a boiling point when the woman is packing her belongings into a bag and a passenger shouts, “Get off the plane.”

In response, she launched a water bottle at a passenger filming her, yelling, “Turn your f – -king phone off.” She apparently hit a passenger with the bottle, according to the crew, who said they would follow up.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told The Post that officers “did respond, but the call was cleared without incident as the parties involved declined to prosecute.

“No arrest was made.”

James R May
3d ago

These people have to be put on a no fly list for life .

