ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Herbert, Wilson take center stage when Chargers host Broncos

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384uHL_0iY8scDG00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert has shown he has been able to bounce back from a serious injury.

Whether Russell Wilson can do the same has turned into the leading storyline for Monday night’s game.

Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers will host Wilson and the Denver Broncos in prime time in an AFC West matchup. Even though there remains nearly three months of the regular season to be played, both quarterbacks have already experienced their share of adversity.

Wilson received an injection last Friday for a strained muscle near his throwing shoulder. The platelet-rich plasma injection was used to treat a strained latissimus dorsi on his right side. It is the large, flat muscle on the back that stretches to the sides and behind the arms. Wilson sustained the injury during an Oct. 2 loss at Las Vegas and then played through it on a short week when the Broncos lost 12-9 in overtime to Indianapolis.

For the second straight year and fourth time in his 11-year career, Wilson is on a team that is 2-3 after five games. His 82.8 passer rating is 12th in the AFC along with a completion rate of only 59.4%, hardly what the Broncos new ownership group expected when they gave Russell a $245 million contract extension.

Even though Wilson and the Broncos have struggled under first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett, Chargers boss Brandon Staley remains leery of what Wilson can do.

“He’s going through that transition right now, too, of going to a new team, but he’s still the same player, in terms of being dangerous every snap,” Staley said. “He’s a guy that is as tough of a cover as you’re going to go against.”

Herbert is second in the league with 1,478 passing yards while playing with fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter against Kansas City on Sept. 15.

Some of Herbert’s best games in his first three seasons have come in prime time. In seven night starts, he has thrown for more than 300 yards four times and has 20 touchdowns against four interceptions.

“He’s definitely playing at an unbelievably high level. He’s gotten better every week since the injury,” Hackett said. “Just his ability to play in the pocket and be able to drop back is unbelievable.”

The Chargers (3-2) have won two straight for only the second time since last October.

PRIME-TIME GLARE

This is already the fourth time the Broncos will be under the lights for national television.

The scrutiny started with Hackett’s decision to try to win the opener at Seattle with a 64-yard field goal that was wide left. It ramped up last week against Indianapolis, when the Broncos went for a touchdown instead of a potential tying field goal.

The Broncos did beat San Francisco on Sunday night on Sept. 25 by the unorthodox score of 11-10.

“We’re always under the spotlight, from the standpoint of whether it’s a primetime game or not,” Hackett said. “Obviously, being in prime time this much this early has increased that even more, but that’s part of the game.

“I think that the harder part with the prime-time stuff has been our schedule of short weeks then long weeks. As a new staff and team we haven’t set the rhythm of a regular week because of all kinds of different stuff.”

BATTLE OF THE BACKS

Austin Ekeler and Melvin Gordon were part of the same Chargers backfield for three seasons (2017-19). Since Gordon left in free agency in 2020, Ekeler has become one of the top yards from scrimmage producers as the Bolts’ lead back while Gordon has struggled in Denver.

Ekeler had a career-high 173 yards on 16 carries last week at Cleveland and has scored five touchdowns, including two receiving, the past two weeks. Gordon has emerged again as the lead back with Javonte Williams lost for the year with a knee injury, but is averaging 3.6 yards per carry and has four fumbles.

NOT SO HOSPITABLE

Mike Williams has gone through extremes at home and on the road this season. The Chargers’ receiver is sixth in the AFC with 392 receiving yards and tied for ninth with 28 receptions. He has three 100-yard games on the road, but has three receptions for 25 yards in the two games the Chargers have played at their Hollywood Park home.

“I don’t know. I can tell you that we’re not trying to get him the ball any less in front of our fans,” said Staley about the disparity. “I think that we’ve been really purposeful of getting Mike touches, particularly early in the game. Hopefully, we can continue to do that.”

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Chargers rookie offensive left tackle Jamaree Salyer gets another tough challenge this week with Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb, who is tied for third in the AFC with 5 1/2 sacks.

Salyer played a near-flawless game in his first NFL start at Houston on Oct. 2, but allowed six pressures and three QB hurries going up against Cleveland’s Myles Garrett last week. Chubb has one sack in his against Herbert.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Associated Press

Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. Thompson was back on the sideline for the second half with the thumb wrapped in tape.
NFL
The Associated Press

Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is back, and his return will be a welcome sight for a Dolphins team that has not won a game since he suffered a concussion on Sept. 29. Tagovailoa will go through practice this week as the Dolphins starter, and assuming all goes well, he is expected to start Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. “He’s a captain for a reason,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “I think he’s a very, very good player at that position. Very good players, they definitely give people a boost, not because of what other people aren’t, but because he is who he is.” Tagovailoa returned to practice on a limited basis last week. He had been in the concussion protocols since getting hurt and needing to be taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
NFL
The Associated Press

Gophers' Morgan hit in head against Illini, goes to hospital

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan left the game against No. 24 Illinois early in the fourth quarter after taking a shot to the head. Morgan was hurt when he took off running on a third-down play. Linebackers Isaac Darkangelo and Gabe Jacas converged on him, with Jacas punching Morgan on the right side of his helmet. No penalty was called. Morgan walked off the field with assistance, headed to the medical tent and then was taken to the locker room on a cart with a towel over his head. Athan Kaliakmanis replaced Morgan with the Illini leading 23-14.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Second-half offensive woes doom 49ers in latest loss

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The second-half offensive woes that have plagued the San Francisco 49ers early this season proved costly when the banged-up defense couldn’t bail them out. The Niners came up empty on all five drives in the second half on Sunday, leading to a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons that leaves them at .500 six games into the season. For the season, the 49ers rank sixth worst in the NFL in points per drive (1.20) and yards per play (4.81) after halftime. That’s a big drop from the first half when San Francisco ranks 14th in points per drive (2.06) and fourth in yards per play (6.70). San Francisco (3-3) has scored six points after halftime in losses to Chicago, Denver and Atlanta.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — There are plenty of issues hindering a Green Bay Packers offense that has produced just 10 points over its last six quarters. The Packers have a pretty good idea where the problems start. “If we don’t block better, it’s hard to do anything,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday, a day after an embarrassing 27-10 home loss to the New York Jets. “And I think that was the No. 1 issue yesterday.” The Packers are searching for ways to boost their offense as they carry a two-game skid into a three-game road swing.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

Another 4th-quarter mess leaves Ravens back at .500

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore coach John Harbaugh can see all the positives from the Ravens’ first six games. Almost every week, they’ve shown signs of being one of the top teams in the AFC. Their record doesn’t reflect that — and they have only themselves to blame. Sunday’s 24-20 loss to the New York Giants was the third time this season the Ravens lost after holding a double-digit lead in the second half. And of all those defeats, this one was probably the most self-inflicted. “It’s very obvious to me, I think when you watch the tape, all the players, all the coaches, what we’re capable of,” Harbaugh said Monday. “You’ve got to get there somehow, some way. And sometimes it’s through adversity.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss

Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
NFL
The Associated Press

Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may not be on the formal agenda when his counterparts meet in New York on Tuesday. His name is sure to come up anyway. Snyder is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations by Congress and the league, and his status got renewed scrutiny last week following an ESPN report detailing his efforts to influence other owners and the league office to maintain control of the team. There is not expected to be any sort of vote regarding Snyder — it would take 24 owners to agree to remove him — but that doesn’t mean he won’t be talked about. Here is an alphabetical, team-by-team look at Snyder and his peers who control the most popular and powerful sport’s clubs, with owner net worth and franchise value estimates according to Forbes:
NFL
The Associated Press

Jets' D-line soaring during team's early season surge

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quinnen Williams kept bulldozing his way into the backfield and getting in Aaron Rodgers’ face. John Franklin-Myers also constantly made his presence felt with each bruising hit. Sheldon Rankins, Carl Lawson, Jacob Martin, Vinny Curry and Bryce Huff, too. The New York Jets’ defensive line was downright dominant in a 27-10 victory Sunday at Green Bay. And it’s a major reason the team is 4-2 and off to its best start in seven years. “The sky’s the limit for this group, and you can feel it,” said Curry, who made his Jets debut Sunday after health issues kept him sidelined since signing with New York in March 2021.
NFL
The Associated Press

Brady: Struggling Bucs need to look in mirror, play better

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It’s not difficult to see why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a disappointing 3-3 start. Tom Brady and a talented but struggling offense have not performed at a consistently high level, particularly in the red zone. A normally reliable defense hasn’t played well, either, during a stretch in which the Bucs have lost three of four games. “It’s a game of earning it, and it’s a game of playing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that,” Brady said after Sunday’s 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who stopped a four-game skid despite playing without several key players on defense.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for year after back surgery

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having back surgery earlier this month. Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday. “That’s a little bit of a gut punch,” he said. Detroit has struggled over the years in part because of its difficulties to select productive players in the second round of the NFL draft, and Onwuzurike is the latest example. The Lions drafted the former Washington standout with the No. 41 pick overall in 2021 and he had an underwhelming rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Vols, Frogs, Wolverines make statements

October reveals the truth about a college football season. A Saturday that featured six games matching ranked teams, including three battles of unbeatens, promised to set the tone for the second half and sort contenders from pretenders. No. 5 Michigan stepped forward emphatically in the Big Ten. No. 13 TCU made an improbable rally to become the Big 12 favorite. In the Pac-12, No. 20 Utah showed its not ready to give up its crown. And No. 6 Tennessee put the Southeastern Conference on tilt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Barkley, 'Inside the NBA' crew agree to contract extensions

Charles Barkley will not be leaving TNT or the “Inside the NBA” crew for the foreseeable future. Barkley has signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, which owns TNT. Barkley’s agreement coincides with contract renewals for host Ernie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal. Barkley has been with TNT since retiring as a player in 2000. He had floated the idea of doing commentary for Saudi-funded LIV Golf this past summer. “We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said in a statement. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal ... and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”
NBA
The Associated Press

Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t kidding when he said it would take more than one good performance to cure what’s ailing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe, but it certainly beats the alternative: another week with offensive coordinator Matt Canada under siege and Pittsburgh’s season spiraling downward. The coach who loves to point out there’s nothing “mystical” about the game he’s dedicated his life to might want to reconsider that stance after one of the more trying weeks of his 16-year tenure. How else to explain a 20-18 victory over Tampa Bay and Tom Brady on Sunday, which ended a four-game losing streak and offered something akin to hope, an element that threatened to disappear following the franchise’s worst loss since 1989 the week before at Buffalo?
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy