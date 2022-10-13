Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Looking for their third win in a row, New York needs to find a way to defeat a Hall of Fame quarterback, a chance to show the league they truly mean business in 2022

While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet.

New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Beginning the season with a 3-2 record is a dream come true for the Jets. Zach Wilson has returned from his injury and is playing well at quarterback, New York's youngsters are flashing their astronomical potential and this club has demonstrated that they're never out of a game with two remarkable comeback wins.

Look at the quarterbacks they've defeated so far this season, though. New York stunned Jacoby Brissett's Browns in Week 2, they came back against Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett of the Steelers in Week 4 and last week, Gang Green was dominant against the Dolphins and their third-string quarterback, rookie Skylar Thompson.

New York's pair of losses came in games against proven, top-tier signal-callers: Lamar Jackson of the Ravens in Week 1 and Joe Burrow of the Bengals in Week 3.

Obviously a win encapsulates much more than just who is under center for the other team. This isn't an attempt to downgrade New York's start by any means. The takeaway here is that Rodgers singlehandedly brings another level of challenges for New York this week.

"Hall of Fame quarterback," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "He’s a special talent, obviously. He gets the ball where it needs to go, he gets it there quick, can change the play at the line of scrimmage, he makes everyone around him better, he challenges you from a defensive standpoint to substitutions to everything, so, he’s obviously deserving of everything he’s gotten in his life, and he’s going to be a big challenge."

Rodgers might not have Davante Adams anymore, but Saleh spoke about Green Bay's remaining wideouts and their running backs, praising the playmakers at Rodgers' disposal. It's going to take New York's best at Lambeau if they want to win their third game in a row.

The same can be said about Green Bay's defense, a unit that's allowing just 303.4 yards per game this year, the fifth-lowest average in football.

"It’s always a step up when you play a Hall of Fame guy," Saleh added. "They’re one of the better offenses in football, for any defense whether you have whatever you think you might have on defense it’s definitely going to be a challenge just because these guys just know how to win football games, and they know how to move the ball and all of that stuff, so it’s going to be a tremendous challenge to see what we can do to kind of get him off his spot."

The other way to look at this Week 6 matchup is that the Jets have an opportunity to truly make a statement. Their win in Week 5, blowing out the Dolphins, was a statement , but to defeat the Packers in their house would put the entire league on notice.

There aren't too many pundits or fans out there that predicted the Jets would be in postseason position entering play in Week 6. It's early, but a win over Green Bay would absolutely put New York in another category of contenders. At a certain point, wins can't be viewed as a surprise or a fluke.

To many, a win for the Jets against Rodgers and the Packers would change the narrative surrounding this season for good.

"Still comes back to us and it’s exciting just to be able to go out there and play a championship team, which is what they are a championship team, Hall of Fame quarterback," Saleh said. "It still comes back to us and preforming to the best of our ability."

