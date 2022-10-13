Commanders Injury Update: WR Dyami Brown Active at Bears, Brian Robinson Jr. to Start

Who's in and who's out for the Washington Commanders as we get Week 6 of the NFL season started on Thursday Night Football?

CHICAGO -- The Washington Commanders (1-4) enter Week 6 against the Chicago Bears (2-3) in desperate need of a win.

In fact, following the new information revealed on Thursday morning pertaining to Commanders owner Dan Snyder , this team is in serious need of any positive press they can get.

Which makes beating the Bears not a 'must-win' but a 'have-to-win.'

Unfortunately, rules prohibit them from putting all hands on deck, and here's who will be out of this matchup on Thursday Night Football.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS INACTIVES

Players Ruled Out Due to Injury:

DB Percy Butler (Quad)

OT Sam Cosmi (Finger)

WR Jahan Dotson (Hamstring)

RB Jonathan Williams (Knee)

TE Logan Thomas (Calf)

CB William Jackson III (Back)

Also Inactive:

QB Sam Howell

CHICAGO BEARS INACTIVES

WR N'Keal Harry

DB Lamar Jackson

DL Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

For the Commanders , getting more efficiency from quarterback Carson Wentz will be a large part of the recipe for beating the Bears in primetime.

While rookie receiver Jahan Dotson continues to mend from the hamstring injury suffered against the Dallas Cowboys, Dyami Brown will look to build on his solid outing in Week 4 and is active for tonight's game.

However, because of Chicago's rather porous run defense thus far, it could also be a big night for rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr .

Active in just his second NFL game, Robinson is back in the starting lineup after earning the top spot in preseason prior to his injury that cost him the first four weeks of the year.

A strong combination of run and pass is always the goal for every offense, but taking as much off the tired shoulder of Wentz is even more important in this short week.

You can follow David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .