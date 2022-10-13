ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two killed outside Slovak gay bar by 'radicalised teenager'

By Brady Knox
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

T wo people, including a university student, were killed by an extremist gunman outside a Slovak gay bar, according to authorities.

One of the two killed in the attack in Bratislava on Wednesday night was a university student, the Times of Israel reported . The gunman was found dead on Thursday, but police provided no further details as to the circumstances of his death. The shooter reportedly posted a manifesto against Jews and the LGBT community on his Twitter account, which has since been taken down, per the report.

Slovak authorities, including the president and prime minister, have come out to condemn the killings and advocate for more tolerance of minorities.

Jaroslav Novak/AP
A view of the body of a victim on the ground at the scene of a shooting on Zamocka Street in Bratislava, Slovakia, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Slovakia’s police say they found the body of a suspect who allegedly fatally shot two people the previous day in the capital in what some officials are suggesting was a hate crime. Two men were killed and a woman was wounded on Wednesday evening near or at a bar which is a popular spot for the local LGBT community in downtown Bratislava. (Jaroslav Novak/TASR via AP)


SLOVAKIA PROVIDES DEFENSE SYSTEM TO UKRAINE, IS COMPENSATED BY US

"My thoughts are with the family & friends of the victims of yesterday’s horrific attack in Bratislava & everyone in the #LGBTIQ + community affected by it," Slovak President Zuzana Caputova, who holds a mostly ceremonial role, wrote on Twitter. “Words can become weapons. Hate kills. As politicians, we must weigh every word we say before it’s too late.”


“I strongly condem a murder of two young people shot dead in #Bratislava last night by a radicalised teenager. No form of white supremacy, racism and #extremism against communities, incl. #LGBTI , can be tolerated," Prime Minister Eduard Heger tweeted. "We will fight disinfo channels spreading hate &protect minorities."


Though the attack is being treated by the public as a hate crime, police stressed they haven't found a motive yet and urged patience as the investigation is ongoing.

