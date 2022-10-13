ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: N'Golo Kante Suffers Injury Setback

By Stephen Smith
 4 days ago

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has reportedly suffered a setback in his return from a hamstring injury.

It appears the new manager Graham Potter will have to wait a bit longer to finally call upon the services of midfielder N'Golo Kante . Reports out of France on Thursday detailed a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

This injury was originally picked up during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Tottenham in August, keeping him out of action until now. According to L'Equipe, the latest setback with this hamstring injury will keep him out of the next 4 to 5 Chelsea fixtures.

The worry now for the Frenchman is his availability in the upcoming World Cup. This setback will likely take rule him out right up until the tournament is set to kick off, allowing him little or no time to work his way back up to full fitness.

The 31-year-old has plenty of equity built upon within the French squad so, should he be fully recovered from injury but not fully fit, he would still have a good chance of making the final roster based on his past performances and his general ability.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Kante's future has been a recent topic of discussion. Should he desire to stay at Stamford Bridge, he will need to shake off these injuries that are beginning to pile up and prove his long-term worth to Graham Potter.

