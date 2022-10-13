ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6 important facts about menopause, according to experts

While most women report symptoms such as hot flashes and mood changes, menopause is different for everyone. For example, the average age of menopause — marked by 12 months since a woman’s last period — is 51, with most women experiencing symptoms between 45 and 55. But that’s only the average. Sometimes, women will enter menopause as early as in their 30s.
Editorial: China policy U-turn

The Biden Administration has made one of the most sweeping policy U-turns in recent history. After giving China most-favored nation-trade status and opening the door for inclusion in the World Trade Organization the U.S. has all but declared economic war with China. The U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced rules meant to deny China access to advanced computer chips or the equipment and expertise to make semiconductors on their own. This once unlikely act was necessary because of China’s increasingly aggressive military threats to the island of Taiwan. Advanced computer chips are the key to high-tech military hardware. With China announcing itself as a potential adversary, it is foolish to provide them with the components needed for the most lethal weapons. Read more Blade editorials
Moderna CEO: Not everyone will need an annual COVID booster

The COVID-19 booster market is starting to look more like an annual flu season than it did in the first two years of the pandemic. That's according to Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel, who joined Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit to discuss the COVID vaccine outlook. Bancel noted...

