Westword
Latest on Weekend Metro Denver Mass Shooting, Early Monday Stabbing
Violence that flared over the weekend in metro Denver didn't end at midnight on Sunday, as evidenced by a stabbing reported during the early hours of Monday, October 17. Meanwhile, authorities in the northern suburbs are investigating two shooting incidents, one of which left seven attendees of a house party wounded and a teenager dead.
Top 10 vehicles stolen in Denver metro
Colorado continues to lead the nation in motor vehicle thefts and new data shows things aren't slowing down.
Denver City Council to formally approve new Denver Police chief Monday
The Denver City Council Monday will look to shore up flood control improvements in the city's Globeville neighborhood with another $6.3 million, according to its published agenda. The additional $6.3 million for flood control improvements, part of the Globeville Levee Project, comes via Bill 22-1246. The bill raises the total agreement between the city and the Mile High Flood District to almost $13.5 million. Denver residents can watch the meeting...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again
(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.
30 injured, 4 killed in mass shootings over the weekend
The Gun Violence Archive reported six mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, from New York to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
Cold case: Who shot Miguel Santiago to death in 2005?
The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve a cold case murder from nearly 17 years ago.
Shelter-in-place ordered for neighborhood in south Denver
Authorities ordered a shelter-in-place for an area in south Denver. The Denver Police Department said law enforcers attempted to contact a wanted person in the 4100 block of W. Florida Avenue at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night. There is a large police presence in the immediate area, and drivers are advised...
denverite.com
Here’s how health and wellness will show up on Denver’s November ballot
This year, we asked 100 Denverites about their top concerns in the upcoming midterm elections. The issues that rose to the top: Crime, education, the environment, trust in government and, important for this article, public health. Here’s what you need to know about where health and wellness shows up on your Nov. 8th ballot.
denverite.com
Here’s where affordability shows up on Denver’s November ballot
Earlier this year, we asked over 100 Denverites what they want to see from political candidates. At the top of the list was housing and affordability. That included home prices, wages, homelessness, displacement and development. Voters looking for a say on some of these issues will soon be able to...
Deadline extended for public survey about next Aurora fire chief
Aurora residents now get more time to participate in a survey that could help shape strategies used to recruit Aurora’s next fire chief. The recruiting firm leading the national search CPS HR Consulting extended the survey deadline until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, city officials announced late last week. It can be found at EngageAurora.org/FireChiefSearch.
denverite.com
Denver Initiated Ordinance 306: Should recycling and composting be required in apartment complexes, office buildings?
Months after the city of Denver announced it would increase the frequency of recycling and compost pickup for homeowners next year, voters are being asked whether to require other businesses and property owners to offer similar services at apartment complexes, office buildings, food trucks, permitted events and more. The ordinance...
arizonasuntimes.com
Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety
A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
Neighbors react to Adams County house party shooting that left 1 dead, 7 others injured
The search continued Sunday for suspects linked to an early Saturday shooting that left one dead and several injured at a house party near Dakin Street and Greenwood Boulevard, Denver. Adams County Sheriff's Office investigators asked Sunday for the public's help in locating a blue Chevrolet Tahoe seen leaving the...
Students surprise Colorado teacher with $8K to replace stolen car
A Colorado teacher got a heartwarming surprise from his students this week, a check to buy a new car.
Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting
DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
116-Year-Old Denver Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use
Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
denverite.com
Denver Voter Guide: 7 local measures, how to vote and everything you need to know about the 2022 general election
It is election time again, Denver! Across the state, Coloradans will make their voices heard by voting for governor, a U.S. Senate seat and all eight of the state’s congressional seats on Nov. 8. They’ll also decide on a number of amendments to the state constitution and several proposals...
KJCT8
Aurora man arrested for making false statements to buy firearms for other individuals
AURORA, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jordan James Martinez, a 24-year-old man of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements to purchase firearms for other individuals from licensed dealers. According to the indictment, from...
