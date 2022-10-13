ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westword

Latest on Weekend Metro Denver Mass Shooting, Early Monday Stabbing

Violence that flared over the weekend in metro Denver didn't end at midnight on Sunday, as evidenced by a stabbing reported during the early hours of Monday, October 17. Meanwhile, authorities in the northern suburbs are investigating two shooting incidents, one of which left seven attendees of a house party wounded and a teenager dead.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council to formally approve new Denver Police chief Monday

The Denver City Council Monday will look to shore up flood control improvements in the city's Globeville neighborhood with another $6.3 million, according to its published agenda. The additional $6.3 million for flood control improvements, part of the Globeville Levee Project, comes via Bill 22-1246. The bill raises the total agreement between the city and the Mile High Flood District to almost $13.5 million. Denver residents can watch the meeting...
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Here’s how health and wellness will show up on Denver’s November ballot

This year, we asked 100 Denverites about their top concerns in the upcoming midterm elections. The issues that rose to the top: Crime, education, the environment, trust in government and, important for this article, public health. Here’s what you need to know about where health and wellness shows up on your Nov. 8th ballot.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Here’s where affordability shows up on Denver’s November ballot

Earlier this year, we asked over 100 Denverites what they want to see from political candidates. At the top of the list was housing and affordability. That included home prices, wages, homelessness, displacement and development. Voters looking for a say on some of these issues will soon be able to...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Deadline extended for public survey about next Aurora fire chief

Aurora residents now get more time to participate in a survey that could help shape strategies used to recruit Aurora’s next fire chief. The recruiting firm leading the national search CPS HR Consulting extended the survey deadline until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, city officials announced late last week. It can be found at EngageAurora.org/FireChiefSearch.
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

Denver Initiated Ordinance 306: Should recycling and composting be required in apartment complexes, office buildings?

Months after the city of Denver announced it would increase the frequency of recycling and compost pickup for homeowners next year, voters are being asked whether to require other businesses and property owners to offer similar services at apartment complexes, office buildings, food trucks, permitted events and more. The ordinance...
DENVER, CO
arizonasuntimes.com

Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety

A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
DENVER, CO
North Platte Post

Sheriff: 1 killed, others hurt in house party shooting

DENVER (AP) — One person was killed and others were hurt in a shooting at a house party just north of Denver early Saturday, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. At about 3 a.m. deputies responded to 911 calls related to shots fired at a house party The Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.
DENVER, CO
K99

116-Year-Old Denver Building Has Been Transformed for Modern Use

Quite a few historic buildings in Denver have stood the test of time, and continue to exist more than a hundred years after they were first built. Many of these prominent Colorado properties have undergone transformations that beautifully blend old and new. One example of a historic place that has...
DENVER, CO

