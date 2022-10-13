Food truck on Pine Island transforms into laundromat and fills big need

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — On Pine Island, what could be a place to cook burgers and serve beers now houses washers and dryers.

Rob Whyte, owner of Fort Myers Brewing Company, recently took an empty food truck and transformed it into a mobile laundromat.

He did it after hearing the story of a woman who lost her home and wanted nothing more than clean clothes.

“She looked like my late mom and there was no one there to help her,” Rob said.

The truck turned laundromat is available for anyone who needs it and is free. Inside are three washers and two dryers.

Rob and a group of volunteers offer the wash and fold service for free.

“It’s amazing,” Rob said. “People will walk by and say ‘Oh it smells like clean clothes’ – that’s fantastic,'”.

Fort Myers Brewing Company’s laundromat is currently available at Pine Island Center between the World Central Kitchen and American Red Cross tents.