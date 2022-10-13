Read full article on original website
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
'Doesn't seem like good development:' 120 townhome units greenlit in south Buncombe County
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal involving the construction of 120 townhome units in southern Buncombe County has been given the green light, despite pushback from some neighbors. The Buncombe County Board of Adjustment approved an application for a Special Use Permit to establish a Planned Unit Development called...
'Tis the season: Fall leaf collection begins for Hendersonville residents
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year again when falling leaves can become a headache for homeowners and renters. Hendersonville city residents will once again have the chance to get rid of those pesky leaves with the city's "Fall Bulk Leaf Collection 2022," which runs from Oct. 17-Dec. 30.
Arts & crafts festival raises funds to eliminate hunger, help Lake Lure families in need
LAKE LURE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, a free event in Lake Lure showcased artists' work from across the region. The Lake Lure Arts and Crafts Festival, which ran Oct. 15-16, 2022, took place across from the entrance to the Lake Lure beach. There were 95 vendors that featured...
Burton St. Agricultural Fest celebrates history, founder of historically Black community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Burton Street community came together Saturday to celebrate the Burton Street Community Agricultural Festival. In 1913, Edward W. Pearson started off the event to bring the historically Black community together. A civil rights leader in the mountains and a U.S. Army veteran, Pearson was...
Cold snap coming: Nursery workers prepare for upcoming freeze, others urged to do same
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Temperatures will drop below freezing over the next few nights in Western North Carolina and that freeze can devastate landscapes and gardens. Local nursery workers are preparing for the big freeze and urge others to do the same. At Jesse Israel & Sons Nursery...
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
News 13 hosts Asheville mayoral debate between Manheimer, Roney
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The General Election is just weeks away and News 13 has all the information you need to know your local candidates. On Monday, you can watch an hour-long debate between the candidates for Asheville mayor. Mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney address everything from...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Preparations are underway to protect the unhoused in Asheville ahead of plunging temperatures Monday night. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees and city leaders and the Asheville Homeless Coalition have declared a Code Purple. Extra shelters will be open by 4 p.m. Monday, ID’s won't be required and there will be no background checks.
Kids get up close & personal with local refuge's wild animals during educational event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local wildlife took center stage at Rabbit Rabbit in downtown Asheville Saturday, Oct. 15. Appalachian Wildlife Refuge hosted a "Meet the Animals" event there. The organization's mission is provide injured and orphaned wild animals a place to go for care and treatment -- and give...
People hit the streets in fight against human trafficking during Walk for Freedom
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, Oct. 15 was a day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking. People hit the streets donning orange and black in hundreds of cities around the globe to bring attention to the issue, including right in Asheville. Participants walked...
Buchanan Construction
Buchanan Construction is an award-winning design + build firm with services including custom homes, renovations and commercial construction. With an all-inclusive design + build approach, on-staff interior designers and exclusive project management software, Buchanan provides clientele with an exceptional construction experience. Located in Asheville, Buchanan Construction serves the surrounding Western North Carolina region and upstate South Carolina. For more information and to become a client, please visit https://buchananconstruction.com/
Asheville's VeganFest boasts food vendors galore, eco-friendly businesses from around town
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville's VeganFest wrapped up Sunday, Oct. 16, after being postponed from Sept. 27 due to the threat of inclement weather. Food vendors and eco-friendly businesses took over Pack Square Park to promote vegan-friendly products from around town. Attendees enjoyed free samples, live music, a...
Waynesville celebrates all things apple with 35th Apple Harvest Festival
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville celebrated all things apple on Saturday, Oct. 15 with its 35th Apple Harvest Festival. The one-day event has grown into a large gathering, and it is hailed as one of the top annual harvest festivals in the nation. Organized by the Haywood Chamber of...
Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable announces plans to step down, interim appointed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville announced some major changes will soon be taking place among its top leaders. Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced on Oct. 12 she plans to step down from her role, effective Dec. 31, 2022 and will later become executive director of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, based in Chapel Hill in January 2023.
The Track at Asheville offers advanced virtual motorsports for all skill levels, interests
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For anyone who has ever dreamed about getting behind the wheel of a racecar, a local man is providing a way for anyone to turn that dream into a reality. Bergstein has a background in software engineering and a huge passion for motorsports. He decided...
