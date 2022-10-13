ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transylvania County, NC

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Diesel and heating oil prices expected to rise due to low inventory, officials say

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 1 cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 3.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 40.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 18.7 cents in the last week and stands at $5.06 per gallon.
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
News 13 hosts Asheville mayoral debate between Manheimer, Roney

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The General Election is just weeks away and News 13 has all the information you need to know your local candidates. On Monday, you can watch an hour-long debate between the candidates for Asheville mayor. Mayor Esther Manheimer and councilmember Kim Roney address everything from...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Preparations are underway to protect the unhoused in Asheville ahead of plunging temperatures Monday night. Temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees and city leaders and the Asheville Homeless Coalition have declared a Code Purple. Extra shelters will be open by 4 p.m. Monday, ID’s won't be required and there will be no background checks.
Bust out the coats: Cold front coming to the mountains, bringing freezing temperatures

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a comfortable weekend in the 70s, a blast of winter is headed our way. Expect highs in the 70s Sunday afternoon with increasing clouds ahead of the approaching cold front. A few brief, light showers are possible Sunday, but a better chance of more widespread scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms come Sunday night. Watch for lingering showers early Monday morning.
UNCA Chancellor Nancy Cable announces plans to step down, interim appointed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UNC Asheville announced some major changes will soon be taking place among its top leaders. Chancellor Nancy J. Cable announced on Oct. 12 she plans to step down from her role, effective Dec. 31, 2022 and will later become executive director of the William R. Kenan, Jr. Charitable Trust, based in Chapel Hill in January 2023.
