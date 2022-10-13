Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
WSAW
Evers, DNR announce beginning of PFAS firefighting foam collection for disposal
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the start of a PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste collection and disposal program. According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to...
For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis
Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around...
WSAW
St. Croix County confirmed with bird flu
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, HPAI viruses are highly...
Fiscal Facts: Wisconsin saw record 13.8% increase in property values in 2022
Total property values in Wisconsin grew by a record 13.8% in 2022, marking the largest increase in decades of data. Meanwhile, gross property tax levies approved in late 2021 (for 2022 local government budgets) increased by 1.6% statewide. That was far less than the rate of inflation and the smallest increase since 2014, according to the findings of a newly released interactive tool from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home
Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
WSAW
ADRC of Portage County launches workshop to address incontinence
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County is offering a new workshop to help women deal with bladder or bowel control issues. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a program designed to give women, aged 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms.
NBC News
How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization
WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
WSAW
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WSAW
Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR, Wisconsin libraries testing out program to offer free passes to state parks
(WFRV) – A new program being tested out by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will make state park and forest vehicle admission day passes available to library card holders across Wisconsin. Starting on November 1, library cardholders will be able to check out a pass from participating...
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units
Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
spectrumnews1.com
Beyond books: Wisconsin libraries to offer state parks passes for card holders
MADISON, Wis. — Amid the pandemic, libraries across Wisconsin got creative, expanding their offerings to include more than just your typical bound pages. Starting Nov. 1, library card holders can check out a state park pass — valid for one free vehicle admission at any state park — from select libraries.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses
In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots
BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people. “We have 2.3 million poor...
