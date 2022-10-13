ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

For the Record: Tough medical decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin, Guv debate recap, and an EMS crisis

Key health official describes ‘gray areas’, doctors facing complex decisions in post-Roe Wisconsin Doctors are facing an increasingly complex array of gray areas when treating pregnant people under Wisconsin’s near-total abortion ban, Dr. Wendy Molaska told Naomi Kowles on For the Record. The president of the Wisconsin Medical Society says the organization is frequently fielding calls for guidance from doctors around...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

St. Croix County confirmed with bird flu

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, HPAI viruses are highly...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Fiscal Facts: Wisconsin saw record 13.8% increase in property values in 2022

Total property values in Wisconsin grew by a record 13.8% in 2022, marking the largest increase in decades of data. Meanwhile, gross property tax levies approved in late 2021 (for 2022 local government budgets) increased by 1.6% statewide. That was far less than the rate of inflation and the smallest increase since 2014, according to the findings of a newly released interactive tool from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
WISCONSIN STATE
KROC News

Tips To Winterize Your Minnesota Or Wisconsin Home

Unfortunately for mid-October 2022, we have already been seeing some snow in the Twin Ports area. At the time of typing this, none of that snow has stuck around, but winter is certainly knocking. If you procrastinate like me, you may not have gone through a home winterization checklist yet....
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

ADRC of Portage County launches workshop to address incontinence

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County is offering a new workshop to help women deal with bladder or bowel control issues. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a program designed to give women, aged 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
NBC News

How Wisconsin became ground zero for American polarization

WASHINGTON — The shifts that have remade American politics in recent years can be seen and felt everywhere, but maybe no other state tells the story as clearly as Wisconsin. Two Wisconsin elections are going down to the wire this fall — races for governor and senator — and if recent trends are to be believed, the nation’s sharp partisan divides are likely to be a driving force in both votes.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 community levels rising again, two counties in high level

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,655,417 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,576 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s Total10/07/2022’s Total. Total positive cases1,655,4171,649,510 (+5,907) Received one dose of vaccine3,821,279 (65.5%)3,819,280 (65.5%)
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly

CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
APPLETON, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units

Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin public schools continue to lose students, MPS sees more rapid losses

In 2020, the pandemic caused Wisconsin public school enrollment to plummet. Two years later, statewide enrollment numbers haven’t recovered, but instead are continuing a gradual decline. According preliminary headcounts for the 2022-23 school year released by the Department of Public Instruction, 807,657 students are enrolled in public school districts...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign pushes low-income voters to ballots

BELOIT, Wis. — Dozens joined the Wisconsin Poor People’s Campaign in marching through the streets of Beloit on Saturday. It was one of two-dozen demonstrations across the country. The group’s goal is to encourage low-income people to vote, saying the nation needs policies and politicians that center on the needs of poor and low-wealth people. “We have 2.3 million poor...
WISCONSIN STATE

