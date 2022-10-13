Read full article on original website
Where to see fall foliage in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Autumn is taking its hold on St. Louis, bringing cooler weather, pumpkin spice and cozy sweaters. It also means the green landscape is giving way to vibrant reds, oranges and yellows, and there's no shortage of great places to catch the changing colors. The bi-state's great...
Career Central: Looking for a life-changing experience? AmeriCorps St. Louis is looking for new team members
ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS - If you've always wanted to travel, and enjoy helping others, AmeriCorps St. Louis wants you. AmeriCorps St. Louis is looking for full-time national service volunteers to be part of its 42-Member Emergency Response Team (ERT). The ERT is a multi-functional rapid deployment group...
Enter for your chance to win tickets to Carrie Underwood's 'The Denim & Rhinestones' tour at Enterprise Center on November 7
Want to see Carrie Underwood when she visits St. Louis for her 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour on November 7 at Enterprise Center? It’s your chance to win by registering for Show Me St. Louis’ Live in the Lou Sweepstakes. We’re giving twenty (20) lucky winners (one per day)...
World War II veteran keeps the music going at 100
ST. LOUIS — Music doesn't have an expiration date. And neither do some musicians. At the afternoon practice for the Funshine Strummers, a St. Louis area Ukulele band, it was clear that Ted Piskos hasn't lost his rhythm. Which surprises some people when they find out his age. "I'm...
Ice cream maker expands to North City: 'We want to see change happen'
ST. LOUIS — Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery, known for its specialty and alcohol-infused ice cream flavors, has big expansion plans. More locations of the business, with its first storefront opening in 2015, are slated to open in 2024 and 2025, with the company "securing real estate as we speak," said Tamara Keefe, the company's founder and owner.
'The hard part is leaving this': Sugaree Baking Company to close its doors at end of year
ST. LOUIS — Sugaree Baking Company in St. Louis' Dogtown neighborhood has had a long success in selling lots and selling quickly. After 27 years, co-owners Pat Rutherford-Pettine and her husband Jimmy are selling the business. The couple has had their fair share of challenges. And even still, their...
Check out the current fall foliage map in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — We've all seen the colors on the leaves start to change over the last couple of weeks. While the colors are starting to pop just a bit more recently, we're still about 10 days away from peak fall colors. Every week, our friends at The Foliage...
St. Louis mayor holds meeting on road safety Monday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is meeting with community members Monday evening near a hotspot for traffic accidents to talk about road safety. The meeting is aimed at cutting down on speeding and protecting pedestrians and cyclists. Grand Boulevard has been the site of multiple accidents...
Spacecraft will fly over St. Louis area before splashing down into Atlantic Ocean Friday
ST. LOUIS — If you have your eye to the sky Friday afternoon, you might see some interstellar travelers heading back home. At about 3:45 p.m., the SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew will be flying over the St. Louis area. Depending on where you are in the area, the spacecraft may be visible anywhere from 20 to 90 degrees above the horizon.
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
Diwali: What to know about the 5-day festival
ST. LOUIS — People from around the world will soon be celebrating Diwali, the annual festival of lights. The holiday goes back more than 2,000 years and is celebrated over a 5-day period. Here's everything you need to know about the holiday. What is Diwali?. The ancient celebration of...
Meal prep service to take over former Copper Pig restaurant on Macklind
ST. LOUIS — Since it was founded in 2016, ful., a subscription-based meal preparation service, has been providing St. Louisans weekly meals. Now, a new brick-and-mortar location and a new chef and owner, Chris Vomund, are bringing change to the business. Taking up shop at 4611 Macklind Ave., the...
Austin-based cinema-eatery opening at City Foundry STL this November
ST. LOUIS — A new and unique movie-going experience is opening up this November at City Foundry STL. Alamo Drafthouse and City Foundry STL announce Wednesday that Alamo Drafthouse City Foundry will open in November. The Alamo Drafthouse combines food and drinks with the movie-going experience all in one...
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
FEMA offering DIY flood repair advice at these Home Depot locations
BRIDGETON, Mo. — Help is available from Federal Emergency Management Agency for home improvement DIYers, whether your home was damaged by flash flooding this summer or not. The FEMA Rebuild Safer and Stronger program will visit three St. Louis-area Home Depot locations. 11215 St Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO...
Free anti-crime conference seeks your ideas to make St. Louis streets safer
ST. LOUIS — When crime strikes, you hear about it. Community advocates are calling on you to join them in creating a safer St. Louis. The free, two-day anti-crime conference kicks off on Oct. 14 to brainstorm solutions. "I been here my whole life,” James Dickerson said. He...
Blues fans have new option to watch games this season. Here's how much it'll cost.
ST. LOUIS — Fans of the St. Louis Blues will have a new option this season to watch the team’s telecasts. The National Hockey League franchise’s television partner, Bally Sports Midwest, has launched a new direct-to-consumer streaming service that will air its Blues’ telecasts this season. Bally Sports Midwest is slated to air 69 of the Blues’ 82 games in the 2022-23 season.
Topgolf begins construction on new venue in Midtown, 2nd St. Louis area location
ST. LOUIS — Topgolf announced it is working on it's second location in the St. Louis region. The new Midtown location will be on the corner of Chouteau and Compton Avenues. The three-story venue will feature 102 hitting bays, skyline views, food, drinks and plenty of entertainment. "Golf is...
Realtors in St. Louis, nationwide apologizing for past discrimination, urging change
ST. LOUIS — When Abdul-Kaba Abdullah decided to sell his home two years ago, he listed the neatly-kept, four-bedroom house at $175,000 based on presale evaluations. But once a buyer made an offer, an appraiser valued the home at only $150,000, and the bank wouldn’t give a loan for the original asking price.
Residents concerned new Topgolf could bring unwanted traffic to Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Topgolf is coming to Midtown St. Louis!. The developer said even though the venue will bring more than 400 jobs and is a big part of revitalizing the area, not everyone is happy about it. "It’s not much right now...but in about a year...the empty lot...
