Jaguar X
3d ago
Try him/them as a adult. Make it hard on them and give a major penalty so they can have time to think about all the crap they've caused.
7
Teenage walk-in shooting victim at Ohio hospital dies
Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m.
Columbus police name two officers involved in shooting that led to arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police named the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Saturday that led to a man being arrested. According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw […]
sunny95.com
Teen girls die after separate shooting incidents
COLUMBUS – A 17-year-old girl died in a shooting on Sunday, the second teenager in as many days to die as a result of a shooting incident in Columbus. Aniyah Elie was taken to a hospital following a shooting at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday and died early Monday morning, Sgt. Matt Smith of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
Columbus police looking for persons of interest in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released photos of two persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a teenager Sunday night. The incident happened near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North 4th Street when police say shots were fired from a vehicle. One of...
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Nationwide Children’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sunday night. Police said officers received a call at approximately 9:45 p.m. from special duty officers at the hospital reporting the gunshot victim. Police dispatch did not yet have victim information, where the shooting may have happened, or […]
4 teens die in Columbus from gun violence in 1 week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four teenagers in Columbus have died from shootings in the past week. “For the families, I can't imagine, especially for the mother now losing two of her daughters. How do you console her?” said Jene Patrick, Brand Ambassador and Change Agent for Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
COTA van found after being stolen in south Columbus, 1 in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Man who allegedly admitted to fatal Whitehall shooting indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Whitehall man who allegedly admitted to police he shot and killed another man earlier this month has been formally indicted by a grand jury Friday for the crime. According to online court records, Michael Almond, 29, has been formally indicted on aggravated murder and murder charges, both with a firearms […]
WSYX ABC6
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
Police look for men accused in credit card thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two men accused in separate thefts where they allegedly took credit cards out of people’s cars. August 2: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car in North Linden A 33-year-old woman told police that a male suspect unlocked the driver’s door of her Honda at 7:00 a.m. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Probation officer involved in a crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 762 and Darby Creek Road in Pickaway County for an accident involving an officer with the Circleville Probation Department. The call came in shortly after 11 a.m. this afternoon. Troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Driver pulling a stolen trailer flees from troopers in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a motor vehicle who fled the scene of a crash along Route 50 near Lancaster Road in Ross County. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. According to initial reports from troopers, the driver was towing...
Police: Teen girl dies nearly 3 weeks after east Columbus nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl has died nearly three weeks after she was shot at an east Columbus nightclub. Khaterra Griffin died from her injuries Saturday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The teen was one of two people who died from the shooting at Queen of Hearts Pub on Sept. 25.
Police: Officers fired shots at man accused of firing rifle in south Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Division of Police officers fired shots at a man accused of firing a rifle in a neighborhood on the city’s south side early Saturday morning. Just before 5:40 a.m., officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive near Watkins Elementary School when they heard several gunshots.
cwcolumbus.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
cwcolumbus.com
'It's an open wound losing her,' Friend of 17-year-old shooting victim shares her sadness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One week after loved ones buried 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, they're planning for her younger sister's funeral. Minister Tiara Walton, a close friend of the sisters, said the family is hurting right now. Shamira Rhodes and 17-year-old Kha'terra Griffin were shot at the Queen of Hearts...
Former Ohio Islamic center director admits to embezzlement, fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna man is facing up to 30 years in prison after he admitted to embezzling thousands of dollars from an Islamic center in Columbus while he was the center’s director. Ahmed A. Sh. Ahmed, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, submitting...
Brothers suspected in fatal Linden shooting of 38-year-old in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two brothers charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man in the Linden area last month have been arrested. Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, were taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police Thursday night. The brothers were two of three men police issued arrest warrants for in the death of 38-year-old Mario Copeland.
2 arrested in connection with robbery, fatal shooting at south Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested Friday in connection to a shooting in south Columbus earlier this month that left one man dead and another injured. Two men, both 25, were shot during an altercation Oct. 4 at an apartment complex in the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.
