'I have allied myself with you guys' | Trove of messages shows Thomas Caldwell's involvement with Oath Keepers before Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — Five days before Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 election, Virginia resident Thomas Caldwell said he would start a civil war if former President Donald Trump didn’t remain in power, jurors heard Friday. Caldwell, a 68-year-old resident of Berryville, Virginia, is one of...
House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency, including two charges for more than $1,100 per night, according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee. The Secret Service was charged room rates of more than $800 per night at least 11 times when agents stayed at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the Trump hotel in Washington, D.C., and other properties, the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee said. It noted that Trump made over 500 trips to his properties while president. The “exorbitant” rates point to a possible “taxpayer-funded windfall for former President Trump’s struggling businesses,” Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney of New York wrote in a letter Monday to the Secret Service requesting more information. The Secret Service said it had received the letter and was reviewing it.
Jan. 6 hearing promises 'surprising' details before election
WASHINGTON — The House Jan. 6 committee is set to unveil “surprising” details including evidence from Donald Trump’s Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol in what is likely to be its last public hearing before the November midterm elections. The hearing Thursday...
DOJ asks for 6 months in jail, $200K fine for Steve Bannon in contempt case
WASHINGTON — Prosecutors asked a judge Monday to sentence Steve Bannon to six months in jail and a $200,000 fine, arguing in a sentencing memo that he openly flaunted his defiance of a lawful subpoena from the January 6th Committee. Bannon, who served as the CEO of former President...
Member of Pelosi's staff reacts to never-before-seen video from Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — As rioters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, newly released footage from the committee investigating that day shows lawmakers evacuating to Ft. McNair about two miles away in Washington, D.C., and from there, trying to regain control of the Capitol building to protect the democracy it represents.
FBI blames pressure relief valve for frightening bangs at headquarters
WASHINGTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is calming fears of shots fired at the bureau's headquarters heard Tuesday night. Video captured the sound of rapid bangs that sound like rifle fire coming from the building in Northwest D.C. In the video, provided to WUSA9 from a person who...
Fallen USCP Officer Billy Evans' son honors father in kayak expedition
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is when President Joe Biden and members of Congress paid tribute to slain USP officer Billy Evans on April 13, 2021. The son of late United States Capitol Police (USCP) Officer William 'Billy' Evans honored his father in a...
