nbc16.com
Shemia Fagan visits Lane County elections office
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon's Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, has been touring all over the state to hear from local elections officials. The goal is to listen to any concerns and make sure everything is running smoothly for staff before election day on November 8th. Fagan visited the Lane...
nbc16.com
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has extended an air quality advisory for Lane County through Friday due to smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire. LRAPA says in Oakridge, air quality is likely to remain in “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” on the Air Quality...
nbc16.com
Downtown Corvallis begins clearing site for future mental health crisis center
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Work is under way on a 24-hour mental health crisis center for people living in Benton County. It's going up near 4th and Van Buren in downtown Corvallis. When it opens, the county says the building will be open 365 days a year for anyone in a crisis, whether they can pay or not.
nbc16.com
The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show comes to a close
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County's 38th annual Home Improvement Show concluded Sunday evening. With the theme of wanting you to "Fall" in love with your home again, the show opened Friday evening, welcoming those looking to improve their homes and get started on new projects. The event held over 200 vendors on the show floor, providing homeowners with plenty of options, and ideas. The vendors in attendance said that the crowds that stopped by on opening night blew the shortened Spring show out of the water.
nbc16.com
Lane County Home Improvement Show a hit with visitors
EUGENE, Ore. — The 38th annual Lane County Home Improvement Show is happening this weekend, hoping to get you to fall in love with your home again. Organizers say this show has been a hit, especially after a spring show that was cut short. The show opened Friday evening...
hh-today.com
Waverly Lake gets council’s attention, briefly
The sad condition of Albany’s Waverly Lake caught the attention of the mayor and city council this week, if only for a minute. Toward the end of the regular council meeting Wednesday night, Mayor Alex Johnson II said a constituent had aked him about Waverly Lake. What was the city doing about it? That was the gist of the question.
lebanonlocalnews.com
More arrests made in Oct. 11 incident near Sweet Home
23-year-old pedestrian killed in Hwy 20 crash near Independence
A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV while she was in the eastbound lanes of Highway 20 near Independence, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
nbc16.com
Red Flag Warning for Wildfire in effect for Cascade Foothills
The National Weather Service issued a 'Red Flag' warning for the Cascade Foothills, the warning will run through 6 p.m. Saturday, October 15. The warning is due to an extreme wildfire risk in the area, it will impact McKenzie and Oakridge areas. Lane Electric says lines serving those communities have...
nbc16.com
Red Flag warning in effect for Oakridge-Westfir residents due to Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A community meeting will be held October 16 at 4:00 p.m., at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium. You can also stream it live on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. A red flag warning has been put into effect for October 15 and 16 due to, what...
kptv.com
Sheriff’s office arrests 3 in connection to stabbing outside of Sweet Home
kykn.com
Investigators Seek Tips to Locate Missing Man from Stayton/Aumsville Area
Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are seeking tips to help locate Richard Champion who was last seen on September 11, 2022. Mr. Champion was reported as missing by family and friends who last saw him at a rural property in the Stayton/Aumsville area where he was living.
kezi.com
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
nbc16.com
Scaffolding on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House is finally coming down
After a whole summer of rehab work on the Shelton McMurphey Johnson House in Eugene, the scaffolding is finally coming down. The 7,000 square foot house has been restored to bring in more visitors. But still preserve the Victorian era look to honor the house's history. Executive Director, Leah Murray,...
kezi.com
Pedestrian dead after crash on Highway 20
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A pedestrian is dead after being hit by an SUV near Independence Highway, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies said that at about 10:15 p.m. on October 13, they were dispatched to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 20 near Independence Highway. They said that when they arrived, Taylor Marie Harlow, 23, of Corvallis, was pronounced deceased at the scene. BCSO officials said their investigation found that Harlow was standing or walking in the lane of travel on Highway 20 when she was hit by an eastbound Toyota Sequoia.
kezi.com
Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival lands in Albany
Have you herd? Oregon Flock and Fiber Festival is on for 2022 with a new home and schedule. October 15-16, 2022 at the Linn County Expo in Albany, OR. You can expect the same fuzzy festival ewe know and love. Workshops: Workshops run three days (to include the 14th) and...
KXL
Victim Hit By Vehicle, Then Stabbed
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
nbc16.com
College GameDay returns to Eugene after four years
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon will be back in the national spotlight, as ESPN's College GameDay returns to Eugene for the first time in four years. Stopping by for the top-ten matchup between UCLA and the Ducks, this will mark the eleventh time the popular college football morning show has come to Eugene.
