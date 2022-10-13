Texarkana Police: 17-year-old shot in leg during apparent drive-by

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police Department announced Thursday that they are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound in the leg.

Officials said that they are still investigating the shooting which happened at the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street.

Texarkana PD said that if anyone wants to provide them with information on the shooting they can call 903-798-3116.



