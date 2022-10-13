Read full article on original website
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Bryan woman has been charged with manslaughter for an alcohol-related crash that killed her friend on Texas Avenue in College Station. Erik Garcia, 20, died after being ejected from the front seat of an SUV after the vehicle collided with a business...
Man accused of trying to bring handgun, drugs inside Northgate bar
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they arrested a 19-year-old man for trying to bring a gun inside a Northgate business. Kaycon Gage Wilson of Columbus is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, and two charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a car rolling several times in south Brazos County. Police said in an arrest report they attempted to stop Laryn Nobles, 21, after recognizing...
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now announce new initiative to combat human trafficking
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan College Station announced a new initiative to combat human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. “Human trafficking is an issue that’s going all the way around the world,” Deputy David Wilcox said. “We have 40 million victims of human trafficking worldwide, and being able to prepare for that here in the Brazos Valley and our surrounding region and get the training and resources that we need to be able to address it and target that is very valuable.”
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was arrested Friday afternoon on a child endangerment charge after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Bryan. The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Groesbeck Street near Finfeather Road south of the downtown area. According to an arrest report, Jonathan...
Cell phone video shows moment train slams into tow truck in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A collision Friday night between a train and a tow truck in College Station was captured on cell phone video and shared with KBTX. According to College Station police, the rollback wrecker was parked on the tracks at Wellborn and S Dowling Rd and was in the process of hooking up another truck involved in a separate collision.
Tow truck struck by train while assisting on scene of a crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A tow truck responding to a traffic crash was struck by a train near Wellborn Road and S. Dowling Road in College Station. The tracks are located just North of Victoria Avenue. According to College Station Police, officers responded to a crash in the area and called a tow truck for assistance. Once on scene, the tow truck was parked on the train tracks and was struck by the train.
Brazos County volunteer fire department needs online votes to win $5,000 donation
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Did you know that 85% of fire departments in the US are volunteer-based?. Not only are those firefighters serving their community for free, but they’re also doing so with outdated, inefficient, and unreliable equipment. That’s why Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers has launched the ‘Jaws of...
Get away at Great Escapes Bryan-College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking to plan a trip for two or the entire family, you don’t have to go far. Great Escapes Bryan-College Station offers comfort, relaxation and a lot of fun. It’s an 87-acre, all-inclusive RV resort that has 64 cabins that come in...
Texas Mushroom Festival hosted in Madisonville for the 21st year
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Mushroom Festival returned to Madisonville Saturday morning. The event featured local vendors, beer and wine tasting, food trucks and of course mushrooms. Monterey Mushrooms in Madisonville handed out free portobello mushroom fajitas for festival attendees to enjoy. Texas Mushroom President Lauren Walls said the...
Fire destroys historic building in downtown Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from throughout Central Texas on Sunday morning extinguished a fire that destroyed a historic building in downtown Marlin. The fire erupted at around 9 a.m. in a historic building in the 200 block of Live Oak Street, awaking nearby neighbors with its billowing smoke. “I...
Treat of the Day: Generous donation made to Habitat for Humanity
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Lester Banks, a longtime Bryan High School employee, stopped by Habitat for Humanity BCS. He brought a $1,000 check and plaque with him, thanking Habitat for Humanity for their service to the citizens of the Brazos Valley. Habitat for Humanity thanked Banks for his generosity and his...
College Station City Council tables funding for Unlimited Potential
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station City Council discussed funding for Unlimited Potential at Thursday night’s meeting. Unlimited Potential is a non-profit that offers programs that support young adults who have aged out of foster care. The organization asked the city council for $6 million to build...
Churches host Rosary rally at city park in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a community Rosary on Sunday at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan hosted by area Catholic Churches and the organization America Needs Fatima. ”When we come together and we praise and worship God in the public square and in the open it’s very powerful, very powerful in the spiritual realm,” said organizer Roger Martinez.
Rotary Club of CS, Napa Flats team up to help provide clothing to kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Rotary Club of College Station and Napa Flats teamed up Sunday to host a special fundraiser called Pizza For a Purpose to help raise money for area children who need assistance buying new clothes. For each ticket purchased, supporters received a pizza and a...
Rockdale loses to Lorena at home 63-20
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale is looking for their second win in a row when the defending state champions Lorena come to town. The Leopards would score early and often in this game putting up points offensively and defensively. Gerren Marrero would rush for a touchdown and Bladyn Barcak would...
The wait is over! Fall air (finally) reaches the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get your fall staples ready, Brazos Valley. The first fresh feeling, pumpkin spice-sipping, dare-we-say sweater weather cold front arrives to start this mid-October week. Looking for rain, too? Wet weather is in the cards Monday. Where We Started. Sunday teetered on historic heat across the Brazos...
Fun for the whole family at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mutton bustin’, bull riding, fried foods and sweets, live music, pig races, and a Ferris wheel are just a few of the many things you can expect at the 2022 Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo. Besides the usual rodeo events, this year’s events will also...
Destination Bryan revs up for Fall activities
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the weather gets cooler and the holidays roll around, there are plenty of fun Fall activities to do with families. Destination Bryan’s Abigail Noel says the city has you covered regardless of the reason or season, with plenty of things to do in Bryan for the next three months.
Seven teams from the Brazos Valley make the DCTF Rankings ahead of Week Nine
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week Nine of the season with seven teams from the Brazos Valley ranked. In Class 5A Division I, College Station remains No. 3 after handing Leander Glenn their first loss in district play 27-24 in double overtime.
