Related
Elon Musk's pro-Russian peace deal is 'classic Putin,' and there's a clue of the Russian leader's role, Fiona Hill argues
Elon Musk this month tweeted a peace plan he suggested could end the war in Ukraine that parroted Russian demands and echoed Kremlin talking points.
Russian journalist who protested Ukraine war flees the country
Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who made waves in March for protesting against the invasion of Ukraine on live television, fled the country after escaping house arrest, her lawyer said on Monday. Driving the news: "[Marina] Ovsyannikova and her daughter left Russia a few hours after departing from the address where...
Russia targeting civilian areas to forcibly enlist men into Ukraine war
To aid its effort to mobilize 300,000 conscripts for the war in Ukraine, Russia has turned to press gangs of military and police personnel to descend on civilian spaces and forcibly enlist men into the war, the Washington Post reported. Driving the news: The press gangs have begun to make...
Ukraine official: Kyiv faces "serious consequences" after Russia hits power facility
A Russian missile strike attacked a power facility in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine, Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials. Why it matters: The strike will immediately impact Kyiv's energy supply, putting residents in a precarious position where energy availability may be limited. Details: The strike hit a power installation...
European Union agrees to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers
The European Union agreed Monday to provide training to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and assist the country in purchasing additional military equipment to help it defend against Russia's invasion. Why it matters: The new training mission comes in response to Ukraine’s request for military support as the invasion nears eight months...
Kremlin "not concerned about" Brittney Griner's release, Putin aide says
WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from prison in Russia is not a priority for the Kremlin, an aide to Russian leader Vladimir Putin said Sunday. The big picture: President Biden and U.S. officials have pushed for the release of Griner, whom a Russian court convicted on drug charges in August. U.S. officials maintain she's been wrongfully detained.
Kyiv hit by multiple blasts as Ukraine reports "kamikaze" drone strikes
Kyiv was hit Monday by multiple explosions in which at least four people died and that Ukrainian officials said were caused by Iranian drones sent by Russian forces. The big picture: Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces stepped up attacks since last Monday when he ordered a missile bombardment on Kyiv and cities across Ukraine in retaliation for the explosion of a bridge linking mainland Russia with occupied Crimea that he blamed on Ukrainian forces.
White House "very disappointed" by Palestinian president's remarks to Putin
The White House is “deeply disappointed” Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas told Russian president Vladimir Putin that he mistrusts the Biden administration, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council told Axios. Why it matters: Since assuming office, the Biden administration has resumed sending hundreds of millions of dollars...
Pope Francis calls for reforms to the United Nations in new book
Pope Francis is urging for reforms to the United Nations — specifically to the UN Security Council — in an upcoming book, saying the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine have exposed its limitations, according to AFP. Why it matters: In the book, Francis criticizes the...
Xi opens historic China Party Congress that's expected to cement his rule
A meeting of top Chinese Communist Party elites, held only once every five years, began Sunday in Beijing. Why it matters: The gathered leaders at the 20th Party congress are expected to select Chinese President Xi Jinping for a precedent-defying third term as Party leader, meaning his authoritarianism and assertive foreign policies are likely to continue for at least another five years.
Russian military plane crashes into apartment building in southwestern Russia
A Russian military plane on Monday crashed into an apartment building in the southwestern port city of Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. Driving the news: The Russian Defense Ministry said the crash had occurred due to engine failure upon...
Haiti calls for help at the UN as world mulls assistance
The United States and Mexico say they are preparing a U.N. resolution that would authorize "an international assistance mission" to help improve security in crisis-wracked Haiti so desperately needed humanitarian aid can be delivered to millions in need
U.S. to give $725 million in additional defense aid to Ukraine
President Biden authorized on Friday $725 million in aid to Ukraine as part of the U.S.'s latest defense package for Ukrainian forces fighting Russia's unprovoked invasion. Driving the news: The memorandum comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered deadly missile strikes across Ukraine this week, leading to explosions that killed at least 19 people. Even China and India, Russia's two biggest allies, have since called for de-escalation.
Trump: I could "easily" be Israel's prime minister
Former President Trump said Sunday that he "could easily be" the prime minister of Israel in a post on his Truth Social account, in which he also said that Jewish people in the U.S. should be more appreciative of what he has done for Israel. Between the lines: It is...
Idaho man killed while fighting as volunteer soldier in Ukraine
An Idaho man who volunteered to fight in Ukraine has died after suffering injuries earlier this month, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: At least five Americans have died now during Ukraine's war with Russia. There have been at least 4,000 Americans who have volunteered to help Ukraine in the battle, according to the Washington Post.
China's shifting economic storyline
Xi Jinping's third term ruling China won't be based on generating the kind of economic growth that defined the world economy in recent decades. Why it matters: China drives economic decision-making worldwide, from the investments made by Australian iron miners and German automakers to the planting patterns of Argentine and Iowan soybean farmers — to the borrowing decisions of the U.S. government, for which China is a massive creditor.
BTS to serve in South Korea's mandatory military service
Members of the popular Korean pop boy band BTS will be taking a break from their music careers to fulfill their mandatory military service, the group's management company announced Monday, AP reported. Driving the news: South Korea requires all men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve about...
Iran's Evin prison fire leaves at least 8 dead, 57 injured
Officials in Iran said the death toll from a fire at Evin prison rose to eight on Monday after four people died of their injuries, per AP. At least 57 were injured in the blaze. Driving the news: Evin prison houses thousands of inmates, including hundreds of prominent political dissidents,...
Turkey coal mine explosion leaves 40 dead, dozens trapped
An explosion in a Turkey coal mine left at least 40 dead people and nearly a dozen hospitalized, the Associated Press reports. The big picture: Officials are still investigating the cause of the explosion, but initial reports suggest it may have been caused by methane in the coal mines, per Reuters.
Gamblers are losing faith in Liz Truss' future as U.K. prime minister
Bettors believe that Liz Truss' chances of holding onto the U.K. prime ministership are fading fast. By the numbers: Gamblers are wagering there's a 76.5% chance that Truss will exit before 2023, according to Smarkets, a London-based betting exchange. That's up from 8.2% a week ago. Betting on elections is...
