Pedestrian fatalities near 20 this year — Birmingham city leaders, locals respond

By Allie Root
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cwupv_0iY8onD300

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office tells CBS42 they have confirmed 18 pedestrian deaths due to motor vehicle accidents just this year.

City council member Darrell O’Quinn says he was hit by a car while riding his bike years ago and knows all too well how valuable pedestrian safety is.

‘I forgive them’: Son calls for mercy after father was struck, killed on bicycle near Railroad Park

As chair of the transportation committee, O’Quinn says that he, alongside the department of transportation and division of planning in public works, has worked to make the city’s infrastructure safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Anytime we’re doing work on a street that involves repainting the stripes or repaving, we approach that with an attitude that we’re going to try to make that street accommodating to all modes of transportation,” Councilor O’Quinn said.

Jay Day is an avid runner who says it is imperative to be mindful of your surroundings both as runner and a driver.

He tells me it’s important to pay attention and make yourself known by wearing bright clothes, reflectors and blinking lights.

“Figure out ways to either be farther or closer to the shoulder,” Day said. “Wear reflective gear so that you can see the other car. Kind of like, be aware because that the end of the day, you as a runner, you’re not going to stop that car. That car is going through you.”

Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison

The local joggers and cyclists say the common catch phrase amongst pedestrians and drivers is ‘share the road,’ and when you’re riding or jogging in the dark or at night, they say turn on that light.

“Most of your drivers are pretty good about that kind of thing,” said Chris Bishop, a local runner and cyclist. “They want to give you room, and a lot of people exercise. When they’re driving, they’re looking out for other people who are out and exercising cause it’s just the right thing to do, but you have to make them aware.”

Bishop says maximizing your visibility as runners and cyclists is the best thing you can possibly do along with finding ‘exercise safe’ areas like trails or parks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

CBS 42

CBS 42

