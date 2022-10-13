Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Names of officers involved in shooting released by Decatur Police
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is releasing the names of the officers involved in the shooting that happened on October 12. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. The suspect was identified as Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur,...
Decatur Police: Commit to sober driving this Halloween
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Halloween may be a time filled with pumpkin patches, haunted houses and other fall destinations, but it’s also a time to stay safe. The Decatur Police Department urges motorists to commit to sober driving thisHalloween while children and their families trick-or-treat in neighborhoods afterdark.“Alcohol and marijuana impair not only your ability […]
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
Herald & Review
Spirits on Halloween? Leave car keys at home, Decatur police warn
DECATUR — Drivers who plan to get into the spirit of Halloween with drinking or marijuana use are getting a sobering message from the Decatur Police Department: Leave your car keys at home. Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer said patrols will be on the lookout for motorists driving impaired after Halloween...
Herald & Review
Decatur parolee caught dealing drugs, police report
DECATUR — A 49-year-old Decatur man about to finish parole for drug dealing offenses was caught dealing again with 7 pounds of cannabis in his home, police report. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said Illinois Department of Corrections parole officers dropped in for a surprise visit at Marcellious A. Blue’s Pythian Avenue apartment at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 7.
Herald & Review
Decatur man in lighter attack gets 24 months probation
DECATUR — Shawn M. Klinger, the Decatur man accused of sticking a blow-torch style lighter in the left eye of a woman before triggering the flame, has been sentenced to 24 months probation. Klinger, 34, was also ordered to undergo anger management classes as part of his sentence. Macon...
25newsnow.com
Woman grazed by bullet during shooting in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting early Saturday morning in Normal. Officers responded around 2:00 A.M. for a shots fired report on Roland Drive. A witness reported hearing loud bangs, which lead to the bullet grazing the victim. The woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.
wmay.com
Women Charged With Acquiring Gun Used To Kill Champaign Cop
Two women have been charged with illegally purchasing and transferring the gun that was later used to kill a Champaign police officer. A federal grand jury returned the charges against 28-year-old Ashantae Corruthers of Indianapolis and 27-year-old Regina Lewis of Normal. Prosecutors say the women conspired with Darion Lafayette to purchase the gun and give it to him, since he could not purchase it himself because of his felony record.
newschannel20.com
Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
Suspect charged in shooting of senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — On Friday, we learned more about what happened when a husband and wife in their 70s were shot in their own driveway in September. Neighbors have been waiting for answers for weeks. On Friday, 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend was officially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. 24-year-old Shamario […]
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
wlds.com
Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings
The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
Herald & Review
2 women charged with buying gun used to kill officer Chris Oberheim
PEORIA — Two women are accused of illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim last year. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Oct. 4 charging Regina Lewis, 27, of Normal and Ashantae S. Corruthers, 28, of Indianapolis with conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Peoria.
wlds.com
Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4
The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
15-year-old sentenced in connection to 2021 Urbana shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana teenager, Mekhi Davis, has been sentenced to serve a period of incarceration of 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, receiving a credit for the 433 days previously served. Davis was sentenced as an adult, and found guilty of with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm. The 15-year-old was […]
wmay.com
Champaign Teen Arrested For Bringing Loaded Gun To High School
A Champaign teenager is facing charges after police say he brought a loaded gun to his high school. The .38 caliber revolver set off metal detectors at Champaign Centennial High School. The 16-year-old student reportedly attempted to run, but was quickly caught and searched. Police found the gun in his backpack with three rounds inside it.
‘We must stand together’: dozens hold vigil at Decatur Police Department
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – “That’s the only thing that’s going to draw us closer is love,” Shemuel Sanders said. Love is what brought this group together outside the Decatur Police Department Wednesday evening. “Us joining here together tonight is just one way of showing police officers who put their lives on the line every day […]
Charges filed in shooting of Champaign senior couple
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Thursday that charges have filed against three men in connection the shooting of a senior couple last month. The three men are 24-year-old Shamario Brown and 41-year-old Juvon Mays of Champaign and 27-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Urbana. They’ve each been charged with multiple Class X […]
