Read full article on original website
Related
KLTV
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
KLTV
Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis maneuvers out of a tough situation for a touchdown
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Sabine, Gladewater’s Kollin Lewis gets the ball and finds himself in a tough situation. He maneuvers himself to the sideline and runs up the field for a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Comments / 0