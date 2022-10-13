Read full article on original website
New Clothing Store in New Hope is Offering Spooky Fits for the Halloween Season
This new Bucks County spot has the clothes you need for this Halloween season. A new clothing shop in Bucks County is specializing in unique clothes that are perfect for the Halloween season. The Kitschy Cauldron is in the middle of opening their first brick-and-mortar shop in the New Hope...
Humpback whale surprises Bucks County father and son fishing at Jersey Shore
When Zach Piller pulled out his phone to take a video of his dad's catch, the whale breached and knocked against their boat.
Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County
Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
phl17.com
Subaru Loves Promise helps animals find their ‘forever home’ with their Subaru Loves Pets event.
Subaru is always looking out for the underdog, especially in the month of October. During Subaru Loves Pets Month, Subaru retail locations partner with their local animal shelters to promote adoption, and donate $100 per pet adopted back to the shelter. Subaru places a special emphasis on the “underdogs”, which are animals that have special needs by encouraging people to adopt them first.
Halloween in Philadelphia, new restaurants to try, 'A Different World' reunion | FYI Philly
We visit Halloween hangouts, new dining standouts and the cast of "A Different World" reunites. Plus, art with Puerto Rican flare.
knightcrier.org
Casey’s Saloon & Eatery pays attention to detail for their loyal locals
HATFIELD – What makes a small business thrive in a small town? Ask the owners of Casey’s Saloon & Eatery. They will have the answers for you. 34 years ago, Terry and Michael Loeffler decided to open up a restaurant. The couple had past job experiences in running offices and tending bars which made them feel prepared for a challenge. Now, Casey’s Saloon & Eatery, named after their daughter, has been doing very well in Hatfield since June 1988.
A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA
We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
morethanthecurve.com
Satirical political ads on electronic billboard in West Conshohocken drawing attention on Twitter
The electronic billboard near the Conshohohocken exit on the Schuylkill Express has been running some satirical political advertisements that have been tweeted about in recent weeks. One ad on the billboard stated “Don’t let the radical right put violent criminals in jail. Support progressives.”. The organization behind the...
chescotimes.com
Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday
Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
We’re melting: NJ dad gets kiss from his newborn in video
Hate to say it, but sometimes you have to love social media. It's annoying to constantly feel like you're comparing yourself to everyone's highlight reel because, let's get real, it's rare that anybody shares anything real these days. Still, sometimes you get some brief and shiny moments. That's definitely true...
PhillyBite
Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?
- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
Philadelphia Zoo brings back ‘LumiNature’ holiday show with more than 1 million lights
The Philadelphia Zoo will transform into a dazzling light show next month that features a new 40-foot-tall penguin and more than 1 million lights. LumiNature will begin Nov. 17 and continue through Jan. 7. “A fantastical adventure, LumiNature will transform the Zoo from its daytime magic into a glittering winter...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Wyncote Estate — Once a Dairy Barn — That Elicits a ‘Holy Cow’
The real-estate listing of 7925 Washington Lane, Wyncote, is truly one of historic proportions. The property, once called the Ronaele Estate, is:. Another local example of the residential architecture of Philadelphia designer Horace Trumbauer. The former home of Eleanor Elkins Widener, socialite and philanthropist. Her father was one of the...
Some Say Best Philly Italian Food Is Really In Collingswood, NJ
If there's one thing we know how to do here in the Delaware Valley, it's how to prepare Italian food. It's probably what we're most famous for - Philadelphia and New Jersey in particular. That's because of the heavy Italian influence in this region. We're pretty lucky, too, because it...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
Experience American History Like Never Before at This Bucks County Park
The park has many opportunities for locals to learn about the important history that happened there. A historical significant park in the Bucks County area allows locals and visitors to experience their country’s history in a hands-on fashion. The Friends of Washington Crossing Park will be hosting their annual...
Volunteers to Get Inside Access to West Chester Christmas Parade
The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is offering up a unique opportunity for inside access to Chester County’s most popular hometown Christmas parade. Organizers of the West Chester Christmas Parade need almost 90 Parade Marshals, and all get the closest front-row seats available as they line the eight-block parade route on Friday, Dec. 2.
fox29.com
Community not happy as Jenkintown cancels longtime bonfire tradition; introduces new tradition
JENKINTOWN, Pa. - A longtime tradition in Jenkintown is no more and community members are not happy. First Covid stopped it. Now, the annual homecoming bonfire is over for good. But, why? Students say the large bonfire anchors the annual homecoming tradition. "I was going to go this year. I...
