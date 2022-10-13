ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

VISTA.Today

Popular Chadds Ford Eatery May Pop Up Elsewhere in Chester County

Hank's Place will temporarily reopen at the former site of Kennett Steak and Mushroom. Hank’s Place, a popular eatery in Chadds Ford owned by Kathryn and Anthony Young, has been trying to rebuild since it was destroyed by floodwaters from Hurricane Ida. Now, the couple has decided on a new location in the meantime, writes Rich Swartzmann for Chadds Ford Live.
CHADDS FORD, PA
phl17.com

Subaru Loves Promise helps animals find their ‘forever home’ with their Subaru Loves Pets event.

Subaru is always looking out for the underdog, especially in the month of October. During Subaru Loves Pets Month, Subaru retail locations partner with their local animal shelters to promote adoption, and donate $100 per pet adopted back to the shelter. Subaru places a special emphasis on the “underdogs”, which are animals that have special needs by encouraging people to adopt them first.
CHESTER, PA
knightcrier.org

Casey’s Saloon & Eatery pays attention to detail for their loyal locals

HATFIELD – What makes a small business thrive in a small town? Ask the owners of Casey’s Saloon & Eatery. They will have the answers for you. 34 years ago, Terry and Michael Loeffler decided to open up a restaurant. The couple had past job experiences in running offices and tending bars which made them feel prepared for a challenge. Now, Casey’s Saloon & Eatery, named after their daughter, has been doing very well in Hatfield since June 1988.
HATFIELD, PA
Marilyn Johnson

A Delicious Weekend in Lititz, PA

We recently had the opportunity to spend a weekend in historic downtown Lititz, PA exploring and eating. About four years ago, we spent time in Lancaster County, so it was a delight to be able to return. This time, we stayed in Lititz during our Lancaster County weekend. I've been through Lititz a few times but never spent a lot of time downtown, so this was a treat to see all the town has to offer. Did you know that Lititz has been named one of America's coolest small towns? Here are some of the reasons why.
LITITZ, PA
chescotimes.com

Hank’s Place to reopen in Kennett Sq., Tuesday

Hank’s Place will officially open to the public on Tuesday October 18th at its new location, 201 Birch Street in Kennett Square — in the former home on Kennett Steak and Mushroom. A community staple for over 70 years, Hank’s Place is known for its homestyle cooking, friendly...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
PhillyBite

Moving to Philadelphia? Which Philly Neighborhood to Live In?

- If you are moving to Philadelphia, you must choose a neighborhood that suits your lifestyle and budget. You can choose from South Philly, Chestnut Hill, Fairmount, and Art Museum Area. Each has its strengths and weaknesses, and you should consider all factors when deciding. South Philly. If you are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Wyncote Estate — Once a Dairy Barn — That Elicits a ‘Holy Cow’

The real-estate listing of 7925 Washington Lane, Wyncote, is truly one of historic proportions. The property, once called the Ronaele Estate, is:. Another local example of the residential architecture of Philadelphia designer Horace Trumbauer. The former home of Eleanor Elkins Widener, socialite and philanthropist. Her father was one of the...
WYNCOTE, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA

New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
NEW HOPE, PA
VISTA.Today

Volunteers to Get Inside Access to West Chester Christmas Parade

The Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is offering up a unique opportunity for inside access to Chester County’s most popular hometown Christmas parade. Organizers of the West Chester Christmas Parade need almost 90 Parade Marshals, and all get the closest front-row seats available as they line the eight-block parade route on Friday, Dec. 2.
WEST CHESTER, PA

