Des Moines, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCCI.com

One hurt in Monday shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting Monday, according to police. The man was found near the 5200 block of Southwest 56th Street. The altercation is believed to have started in the parking lot at a Baymont hotel nearby, police reported.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police identify victim in Park Avenue homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who was shot and left in a parking lot onPark Avenue. That man later died. According to police, 23-year-old Godfrey Oghissa was killed in the shooting. Police responded to a call around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday after residents...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Another teen takes plea deal for East High Shooting

Des Moines — A fourth teen has made a plea deal for the drive by killing of 15-year-old Jose Lopez outside East High earlier this year. Henry Valladares Amaya, 18, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing a serious injury. Amaya may face anywhere...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Teen charged in East High School shooting pleads guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the teens charged in the March shooting outside East High School that resulted in the death of one student pled guilty in court on Friday. Henry Valladeras Amaya pled guilty to two counts of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury and one count of Second Degree Murder. The prosecutor recommended […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

West Des Moines Man Accused Of Securities Fraud

(Des Moinese, IA) — A West Des Moines man is facing charges, after investigators say he tried to defraud an elderly person. Sixty-eight-year-old Alan Kessler is charged with one count of Theft Against an Older Individual. The Iowa Insurance Division’s Securities Bureau is encouraging anyone who may have been defrauded by Kessler to come forward. Kessler was booked into the Dallas County Jail, posted bond, and has been released. It’s one of the first charges filed under Iowa’s new criminal elder abuse law, which took effect July 1st.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Des Moines man caused death of 4-year-old child

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child, according to the Des Moines Police Department. The child died in 2021 under the care of 29-year-old Austin Crawford Johnson, of Des Moines. In February of 2021, police responded to a...
DES MOINES, IA
TheDailyBeast

Far-Right ‘Mama Bear’ Accused of Wild Plot Against Old Pal

An Iowa mom mostly known for her vocal stance against mandatory mask policies and who recently went on a public rant about drag performers was arrested on Friday after allegedly filing a false report of sexual abuse within her former business partner’s family.Along the way, any remnants of a once-formidable alliance between women at the vanguard of far-right activism went up in flames.Kimberly Reicks, the 39-year-old who founded the controversial activist group Iowa Mama Bears, was arrested on Friday morning on seven misdemeanor charges after allegedly making at least two calls to the Department of Human Resources against the family...
POLK COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

House Fire on Des Moines' South Side Under Investigation

(Des Moines, IA) -- A house fire on Des Moines' south side is under investigation. The Des Moines Fire Department tells WHO Radio News the fire appears to have started in the kitchen area in the back of the home on McKinley Avenue just west of SW 9th Street. DMFD says a neighbor and several passers by reported the fire after seeing flames coming from the home. No one was home at the time of the fire, but a dog at a cat did not survive. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday

Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

DMPS drops COVID-19 testing program

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Public Schools is ending a COVID-19 testing program because of a drop in interest. Nomi Health has been performing tests at the Kurtz Opportunity Center on Porter Avenue. Fewer than 100 tests a week have been conducted there recently. The last day will...
DES MOINES, IA

