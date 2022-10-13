ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WSMV

TBI: 17 arrested for illegal drug and gang activity in multi-agency operation

JACKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 17 people for illegal drug and gang activity, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to TBI, the charges for the individuals included first-degree murder, drug possession and indecent exposure, among other things. Several guns, cash and various illegal drugs were seized during the investigation.
JACKSON, TN

