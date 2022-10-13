ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettleman City, CA

Arrest after attempted kidnapping in Kettleman City, deputies say

By Dom McAndrew
 3 days ago

KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 41-year-old man was arrested after police say he attempted to remove a woman from her home in Kettleman City and kidnap her.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the people inside first heard pounding on the door of the home on the 300 block of Kings Street on Wednesday shortly after midnight. The people inside checked and did not see anything.

Deputies say a short time later the victim was grabbed by 41-year-old Demetrio Castro who placed the victim in a bear hug and attempted to force her out of the home. The victim’s mother attempted to stop Castro but was unable to do so and was injured in the process.

Officials say the victim was screaming at Castro to let her go as she was being dragged toward his car. One of the neighbors, who witnessed the incident, told Castro to let the victim go and that he had called the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Castro then drove away from the scene.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Castro was located by the Avenal Police Department and arrested. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, kidnapping, false imprisonment, elder abuse, burglary and attempting to dissuade a victim or witness.

