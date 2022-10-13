Read full article on original website
Related
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
KELOLAND TV
Muscadine Bloodline concert announced in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music duo Muscadine Bloodline will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this winter. The duo will be playing at The District on Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment. Tickets go on sale Friday, October...
KELOLAND TV
Journey concert announced for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legendary rock band Journey’s 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring. According to a press release, the JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 starts on February 4. The band will be in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24. The...
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
KELOLAND TV
Local farm turns haunted for the spooky season
WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — It’s spooky season in KELOLAND and one local farm is your destination for a good scare. From haunted trails to seeing horror movies come to life in the hayloft, you can experience all the scream-inducing attractions at a haunted farm just a few miles south of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
South Dakota nursing home permanently closes
The town of Salem is still reeling from the effects of the derecho that struck back in May. A nursing home that was severely damaged has announced it is permanently closing its doors as a result.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal roll-over crash; How much hunters spend during pheasant season; Cooler Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland was in South Dakota this weekend to hear from Native Americans about abuses that took place at government-backed boarding schools.
dakotanewsnow.com
5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
KELOLAND TV
Hunting crowd includes ringneck rookies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first waves of hunters are settling into their South Dakota surroundings Friday night ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. Hunters from across the United States arrived at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Friday with high hopes of success in the fields. The hunters have come a long way to bag birds, some for the very first time.
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Home Society historical marker revealed Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society. On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s. “We really just want...
KELOLAND TV
‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
KELOLAND TV
Siblings raise $7,000 in pumpkin fundraiser for Make-A-Wish
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to the story of the young Sioux Falls pumpkin sales staff raising money for charity. The three Koch children, Leo, Faye and Ivy, raised $5,585 in sales that they donated to Make A Wish in memory of their late uncle.
dakotanewsnow.com
Men’s group gathers every week to pray for community and country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Patriotic Rosary is a booklet leading a variety of prayers, hymnals, and historical passages. Each Tuesday night, these men gather to pray for different causes and people. Larry Tentinger comes to pray every week in front of the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts and says...
‘Don’t Look Back’: Refugee, plant worker writes of survival
As Achut Deng lay in her apartment bedroom in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, sickened alongside hundreds of her co-workers at a South Dakota meatpacking plant, she worried she was going to die.
KELOLAND TV
Record lows possible tonight; Much warmer later this week
It was a chilly Sunday across KELOLAND, but today’s weather will be much colder by comparison. Highs reached 50 in several areas, including Sioux Falls. A north or northwest wind will continue today, with the strongest winds located across Minnesota. Futurecast shows the chilly temperatures today, with 30s for...
KELOLAND TV
Strong winds have once again returned
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 16th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
Comments / 0