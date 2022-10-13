ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND TV

Muscadine Bloodline concert announced in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music duo Muscadine Bloodline will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this winter. The duo will be playing at The District on Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment. Tickets go on sale Friday, October...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Journey concert announced for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legendary rock band Journey’s 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring. According to a press release, the JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 starts on February 4. The band will be in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Local farm turns haunted for the spooky season

WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — It’s spooky season in KELOLAND and one local farm is your destination for a good scare. From haunted trails to seeing horror movies come to life in the hayloft, you can experience all the scream-inducing attractions at a haunted farm just a few miles south of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Hunting crowd includes ringneck rookies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first waves of hunters are settling into their South Dakota surroundings Friday night ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. Hunters from across the United States arrived at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Friday with high hopes of success in the fields. The hunters have come a long way to bag birds, some for the very first time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Children’s Home Society historical marker revealed Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society. On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s. “We really just want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
KELOLAND TV

Siblings raise $7,000 in pumpkin fundraiser for Make-A-Wish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to the story of the young Sioux Falls pumpkin sales staff raising money for charity. The three Koch children, Leo, Faye and Ivy, raised $5,585 in sales that they donated to Make A Wish in memory of their late uncle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Men’s group gathers every week to pray for community and country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Patriotic Rosary is a booklet leading a variety of prayers, hymnals, and historical passages. Each Tuesday night, these men gather to pray for different causes and people. Larry Tentinger comes to pray every week in front of the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts and says...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Record lows possible tonight; Much warmer later this week

It was a chilly Sunday across KELOLAND, but today’s weather will be much colder by comparison. Highs reached 50 in several areas, including Sioux Falls. A north or northwest wind will continue today, with the strongest winds located across Minnesota. Futurecast shows the chilly temperatures today, with 30s for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Strong winds have once again returned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern plains is known as a windy place and weather around here lately is certainly proving that to be true. Peak winds the past 24 hours have been strong. Wind gusts to 60mph or higher have been common in northwestern South Dakota. Sioux Falls has peaked over 50mph.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 16th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show wraps up today at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall and Convention Center in Sioux Falls. The show features 46 vendors selling everything from candles to cutting boards from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free. Be sure to watch KELOLAND Living on Monday when they’ll be announcing the door prize winners plus the winner of the grand prize, a Fonder sewing machine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD

